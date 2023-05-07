This Heart-Shaped Swimming Hole Near Toronto Has Limestone Cliffs & Aquamarine Waters
It's reopening soon.
Get your swimsuit ready! A magical swimming hole in Ontario is reopening soon and you can splash around turquoise water encircled by limestone cliffs.
The Elora Quarry Conservation Area will be welcoming visitors back on June 10, 2023. The popular destination is about is an hour and a half from Toronto and is known for its sandy beach, towering 40-foot high white cliffs and unique heart shape.
You can float around in the turquoise waters of the two acre Elora Quarry or relax in the sun on the shore. Jumping, diving or climbing is not permitted on the cliffs.
In addition to swimming, you can enjoy a 1-kilometre loop trail that leads through forests and has views of the Grand River. There are several shaded picnic areas for visitors on a first-come, first-served basis.
Due to the quarry's popularity, you'll have to book a ticket and parking permit in advance. There are two four-hour time slots available per day, an a.m. time slot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a p.m. time slot from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Tickets cost $10.50 and the parking permit is $15 per session. Both must be purchased online and tickets will be released each week on Friday afternoons for the following week.
The nearby town of Elora is a beautiful place to explore before or after your quarry adventure. You can shop at the local boutiques and fill up at some of the delicious restaurants like the Elora Mill.
The quarry is located next to the Elora Gorge Conservation Area which features beautiful hikes along the Grand River as well as tubing experiences. The Elora Gorge Conservation Area requires separate tickets as it is a different property, so be sure to plan accordingly if you'd like to visit both places.
There are a few other Ontario swimming holes to check out this summer in addition to the Elora Quarry, including the magical Bathtub Island and dreamy Bridal Veil Falls.
Elora Quarry
Price: $10.50 per adult
When: Reopening June 10, 2023
Address: 319 Wellington County Rd. 18, Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: Take a dip in this magical swimming hole this summer.
