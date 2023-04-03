6 Dreamy Ontario Swimming Holes Where You Can Float In Sparkling Turquoise Water
The perfect summer escape.
Beach season is almost here and if you're wondering where to swim in Ontario this summer then you may want to plan a trip to one of these gorgeous swimming holes.
From limestone quarries to secret waterfall pools these are dreamy spots to take a dip. Some spots require tickets in advance so start planning that summer day trip.
Topaz Lake
Price: Prices vary
Address: 960 ON-637, Killarney, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in Killarney Provincial Park, this "sapphire blue" swimming hole is surrounded by white cliffs and is a gorgeous place to swim. It's situated along the La Cloche Silhouette Trail and you'll need to do some hiking before you reach this hidden gem.
Bathtub Island
Price: Prices vary
Address: Katherine Cove, ON
Why You Need To Go: This unique island gets its name from the basin-like hole in its centre. It's full of water so you can spend the day floating around like you're in a giant bathtub. In order to reach this majestic island, you can park at the Katherine Cove day-use parking area and walk along the Lake Superior Coastal Trail for about half a kilometre.
Elora Quarry
Price: $9.29 per adult
When: Opening June 10, 2023
Address: 319 Wellington County Rd. 18, Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Elora Quarry is a popular spot for a summer swim due to its brilliant turquoise water and surrounding limestone cliffs. Timed tickets are required in advance if you're planning to visit.
Bridal Veil Falls
Price: Free
Address: Manitoulin Island, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can swim beneath a waterfall at this enchanting swimming hole. Bridal Veil Falls is tucked away on Manitoulin Island and features a vibrant pool and breathtaking cascade.
St. Marys Quarry
Price: $7.25 per person per swim time
When: To be announced
Address: 425 Water St. S., St. Marys, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy a water trampoline, waterpark, and more at this picturesque quarry. You can even pack a picnic and have a meal next to the swimming hole.
Trout Lake (Innerkip Quarry)
Price: $12+ admission
When: Opening date to be announced
Address: 51 George St., Innerkip, ON
Why You Need To Go: This dreamy swimming hole is located just outside of Toronto and features cliff jumping, an underground waterpark, and more.
