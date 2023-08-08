This Lake With A White Sandbar Looks Like A Caribbean Sea & Is Just A Road Trip From Ontario
You can splash into turquoise waves.
If you've been dreaming of a Caribbean getaway but can't afford a plane ticket then you'll want to plan a road trip to this turquoise lake near Ontario. With breathtaking blue waters and a silky sandbar, you'll feel like you're in the tropics.
Torch Lake, located in the Northern Lower Peninsula of Michigan, is known for its crystal-clear waters and vibrant hues.
It's about a four hour drive from the Ontario border, making it a lot more accessible than hopping on a flight to the Caribbean.
According to Pure Michigan, the lake is famed for its "multiple shades of blue." It's often compared to the Caribbean due to its sandy bottom and turquoise colours.
The body of water stretches for over 18,000 acres and is the second largest inland lake in Michigan, as well as the longest lake in the state at 19 miles long.
One of the highlights of Torch Lake, aside from its dreamy turquoise hues, is the soft sandbar that draws visitors and boats each summer season.
The sandbar is only accessible by watercraft and the nearest access point for boats, kayaks and paddle boards is the South End Boat Launch.
The best time to visit Torch Lake is during July and August when the water is at its warmest.
There are several different points of access to the lake, including four boat launch areas and several public beaches in the communities of Eastport and Alden.
If you're dreaming of a mini tropical vacay then you may want to plan a trip to this Caribbean-like lake.
Torch Lake
Address: Torch Lake, MI
Why You Need To Go: This stunning turquoise lake is straight out of the Caribbean and has a silky sandbar — and it's only a short road trip from Ontario.
