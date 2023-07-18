5 Poolside Bars In Toronto Where You Can Take A Refreshing Dip This Summer
Poolside cocktails? Yes please! 🍹
What better way to spend summer in Toronto than poolside? If you want to beat the heat with a cocktail in hand, the city is home to several poolside bars and clubs where you can take a dip while you sip.
These spots are available to the public for day use, meaning you don't have to check into a hotel for the night just to use the pool.
Sound good? Grab your swimsuit, sunscreen and friends and head to one of these poolside bars in Toronto.
Cabana Pool Bar
Price: $25+ for cover, $20 for pool access
Address: 11 Polson St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Cabana Pool Bar is a classic spot in the city for poolside drinks and parties.
Located on Polson Pier by Rebel, you can relax with a cocktail, go for a dip, or float on an inflatable as you take in amazing views of the water and city skyline.
The bar also regularly hosts pool parties that often feature some major headliners, with previous performers including Tyga, DJ Khaled, and French Montana.
Lakeview Pool Lounge at Radisson Blu
Price: $65 per person
Address: 249 Queens Quay W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Lakeview Lounge at the Radisson Blu Toronto provides stunning views of the CN tower while you relax poolside.
You can lounge in a chaise or in the shade of a cabana while you enjoy views of the lake and city. A spot at the pool can be booked for $65 per person through Open Table, so non-hotel guests can get in on the fun.
While you're there, you can order a refreshing cocktail or beer, or grab snacks from the hotel's pool menu.
Lavelle
Price: $25 per person for pool access
Address: 627 King St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Lavelle is a rooftop oasis located in the King West neighbourhood where you can take a dip while you sip.
Here, you can take in 360-degree views of the Toronto skyline while drinking cocktails poolside or lounging in a private cabana.
The pool bar also has an extensive menu featuring Latin & Japanese dishes and late-night snacks.
Grand Bizarre Beach Club
Price: $23.63+ per person
Address: 15 Saskatchewan Rd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Grand Bizarre Beach Club is Toronto's largest beach club patio, located at Toronto's Exhibition Place.
The beach club hosts events on Saturdays and Sundays where you can enjoy live music, poolside cocktails and take a dip in one of the club's three infinity pools.
On Saturdays, you can join the club's Sunset Beach series, where you can enjoy drinks, entertainment and a menu of shareable bites, sushi, steak and more.
Hotel X
Price: Starting at $130 per adult
Address: 111 Princes' Blvd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You don't need to check into the hotel to enjoy this gorgeous rooftop pool! You can take a dip at Hotel X's infinity pool by booking a day pass on Resort Pass, a booking platform that allows you to easily book day passes at hotels.
Starting at $130 per adult, you can enjoy the hotel's heated rooftop pool, and get towel service and complimentary Wi-Fi.
Also on the rooftop, you'll find the bar Valerie, where you can get poolside bites, with food and drinks also available from ROSES Cocina at the hotel.