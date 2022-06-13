NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

7 Gorgeous White Sand Beaches Around Toronto That Are Like Taking A Day Trip To The Tropics

Person walking on a sandy beach. Right: Man standing on a white sand beach.

T'is the season for beach days, and you can find some beautiful white sand shores around Toronto. These beaches make for tropical day trips, and you can enjoy swimming, sunshine, and more.

From dune-filled shores to beaches with real palm trees, you can spend your summer days like you're on vacation.

Wasaga Beach

Price: Prices vary

Address: 1 Jenetta St., Wasaga Beach, ON

Why You Need To Go: Boasting 14 kilometres of white sand shores, this is the longest freshwater beach in the world, and you can spend the day like you're in another land.

Website

Port Dover Beach

Price: Free

Address: Port Dover, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you're craving a taste of the tropics, then this beach is the place to be. The area comes with real palm trees, so you'll feel like you've jetted off to Florida.

Website

Sand Hill Park

Price: $12 per adult

Address: 930 Lakeshore Rd., Port Burwell, ON

Why You Need To Go: This natural wonder features 350-foot sand mountains that will have you forgetting you're in Ontario. This year, you can take in the scenery from the new viewing platform.

Website

Bay Beach

Price: $5+ admission

Address: 4155 Erie Rd., Crystal Beach, ON

Why You Need To Go: Bay Beach, also known as Crystal Beach, has clear water, white sandy shores, and activities like water sports and picnics. Day passes are required and can be purchased at the entrance.

Website

Sandbanks Provincial Park

Price: Prices vary

Address: 3004 County Rd. 12, Picton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Rolling white sand dunes await at this stunning provincial park, which is home to the world’s largest baymouth barrier dune formation. You can swim at the three natural beaches and take in the views.

Website

Sugar Beach

Price: Free

Address: Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You don't have to leave the city to enjoy some white sand. Sugar Beach is a picturesque spot to relax under a pink umbrella and soak up water views.

Website

Victoria Beach

Price: $5 parking per hour

Address: 750 D'Arcy St., Cobourg, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can lounge on clean sand shores and go for a dip in the water at this beach, which makes for a dreamy summer day trip.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

