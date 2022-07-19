Toronto Is Under Heat Warning Today & It's Going To Be Hot Enough To Date Your A.C.
Not the summer fling you were hoping for, but...
Toronto's heat warning will have you sweating through your jorts on Tuesday. You know it isn't good when the government issues a warning that reminds you to drink water.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) will be stinking hot Tuesday, so much so that temperatures are set to crack 31 degrees, with high humidity values expected to make things feel even warmer.
The scorching temperatures have spurned Environment Canada (EC) to issue a heat warning for the area, recommending people close their curtains to keep the sun out, amongst many, many other things.
"Seek a cool place such as a tree-shaded area, swimming pool, shower or bath, or air-conditioned spot like a public building," it warns.
"Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions," it adds.
The heatwave will create a widespread risk for thunderstorms across the GTA, with a chance for things to turn more severe come Wednesday when large hail, heavy rain and tornadoes will all be on the table.
Torontonians aren't the only ones who will be cooking faster than eggs today. EC also issued heat warnings for Ottawa, Niagara, Windsor, Elgin and Waterloo because sharing is caring.
Like the 6ix, their daytime temperatures could reach 31 degrees in most areas, with humidex making things feel closer to the upper 30s.
Basically, today would be perfect for lounging by a pool or a beach.
I mean, so long as you smother yourself in sunscreen, gorge water and set up a camp of umbrellas for shade. You know all those good things that protect us from that giant ball of fire in the sky we call Mr. Sun.