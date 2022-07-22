Toronto's Weather Will Be Hotter Than Mexico City This Weekend & Here's A 3-Day Breakdown
Shade is going to be your BFF!
Who says you need to leave Toronto to experience tropical heat?
Environment Canada (EC) has issued a heat warning this morning in the 6ix with "hot and humid" conditions expected to last through Saturday and possibly into Sunday.
EC is expecting temperatures to peak in the "low thirties" today and tomorrow, so if all goes as expected, Toronto will be hotter than Mexico City this weekend.
So if you're going to be out and about today and tomorrow, you may want to slap on some extra hairspray because the humidex is expected to reach the "upper thirties today" and come close to 40 on Saturday.
Saturday will be a great beach day with temperatures expected to hit 32C with "mainly sunny" skies, according to The Weather Network.
Although this Sunday, July 24, Torontonians will be able to swap their fans for umbrellas as temperatures cool off and potential thunderstorms roll in.
The Weather Network reports a risk of "strong thunderstorms" Sunday with up to 15 mm of rain, so you may not be headed to the beach at the tail end of your weekend.
How to stay safe
EC is warning residents to watch out for the effects of heat illness which include "swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions," and advising residents to check in on the elderly people in their life to make sure they're staying cool and hydrated.
"Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion," reads the heat warning.
Given the steamy conditions, EC advises outdoor workers to take regular breaks in a cool area.
When it comes to weekend plans, EC suggests you hang out in a shaded area, by the pool or in a building with air conditioning.
If you're going to be motoring around the city this weekend, it's also good practice to remember never to leave a person or an animal in the car – especially in this heat!
