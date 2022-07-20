NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Tornado Watch Issued For Several Parts Of Ontario & Damaging Winds Could Reach 100 km/h

Strong tornadoes and toonie-sized hail are possible.

Toronto Associate Editor
​Tornado in Toronto.

Tornado in Toronto.

Photokvu | Dreamstime

Did you have any plans to enjoy the outdoors later today? You might want to think again because things could get pretty dark and scary out there.

Besides the fact that many Ontario cities are currently under a heat warning — tornado and severe thunderstorm watches are now currently in effect. Environment Canada (EC) has issued 25 severe thunderstorm watches and 11 tornado watches for Ontario.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail," EC stated. "A few tornadoes are possible, some of which may be strong."

The winds could reach 110 km/h and some areas could see nickel- to toonie-sized hail. Yikes.

EC warns that the main hazard will be the wind gusts but say that large hail can also cause damage and injury. So, if staying home was your plan B, you might want to make that plan A.

"Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year," EC reports. "Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!"

The greatest possibility for tornadoes will occur mid to late afternoon on Wednesday.

Here is a list of the regions in Ontario that are currently under tornado watches:

  • Algonquin
  • Barrie - Orillia - Midland
  • Burk's Falls - Bayfield Inlet
  • Dufferin - Innisfil
  • Grey - Bruce
  • Huron - Perth
  • London - Middlesex
  • Parry Sound - Muskoka
  • Sarnia - Lambton
  • Waterloo - Wellington
  • Windsor - Essex - Chatham-Kent

EC said locals should take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

"Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris," EC warns.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

