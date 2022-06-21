Ontario's Summer Forecast Was Just Revealed & It's About To Get Sweatier Than A Sauna
Summer of 2022 won't disappoint.
Post COVID-19 travel is a mess right now, but fret not, friends, because Ontario's 2022 summer forecast is likely to satisfy anyone desperate for tropical vibes this season.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), the first day of summer, which in case you forgot, is today, will serve as an accurate representation of what the rest of the season will bring, heat, humidity, and plenty of glorious sunshine.
Southern parts of the province, such as Toronto, London, and Windsor, will see temperatures rise into the mid-30s on Tuesday. So, if you got A.C., now would be the time to crank it.
"Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle. When it's hot eat cool, light meals. Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place," Environment Canada stated in a heat warning this morning.
Ontarians who sweat easily may be distressed to know that the province will be in for its fair share of heat waves this season. However, TWN reassures that incoming cold fronts will at times provide relief from the sticky humidity.
Of course, everything is a double-edged sword regarding weather, with the cooldowns expected to also produce a pattern of storms.
"These storms will produce a wide range in rainfall totals, with some areas seeing above-normal precipitation, while nearby places could frequently miss out and turn quite dry at times," the report states.
On the bright side, literally, the combination of rain and sunny conditions will create a favourable season for agriculture.
So, in conclusion, the summer of 2022 will offer residents plenty of opportunities to enjoy outdoor activities with enough rain to keep things from getting too dry and hurting plant life.