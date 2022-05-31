Ontario's Summer Forecast Was Just Revealed & It's Going To Be A Hot, Stormy Mess
It'll still be better than spring.
Ontario's 2022 summer forecast has just been revealed, and it's going to be Avril Lavigne levels 'complicated'.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), the season will mostly be typical, bringing warmth and humidity to the province, with a chance for things to get as sweaty as a CrossFit gym at times.
Residents aren't likely to melt into the sidewalk like last summer. However, southern and eastern Ontarian cities like Toronto, London, and Ottawa will experience their fair share of heatwaves. Thus, you'll want to get into a serious relationship with an AC unit or a giant fan.
The intense heat and humidity will likely have many begging for cooler weather, which will be provided by the cold fronts tracking across the region this summer.
You should however be careful what you wish for because the combination of heat and cold could also create a pattern of stormy weather.
"These storms will produce a wide range in rainfall totals, with many areas seeing above-normal precipitation, while some nearby places could frequently miss out and turn quite dry at times," TWN reports.
Thankfully, this year's summer forecast is still looking positive overall, providing more than enough sunny days to enjoy outdoor activities and get the most out of the cottage season, which will be a welcome change of pace from the notably slow start to spring.
The season is also on track to the first largely unrestricted summer in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It would be an endless bummer if the weather kept everyone inside anyway.
