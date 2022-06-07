Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Calling For So Much Rain That You'll Wish You Stayed In Bed
Some areas could get up to 60 millimetres of rain!
It's raining, it's pouring, and you're probably going to wish you were still snoring on this gloomy Tuesday.
Just as you begin to put away your spring sweaters and bring out your summer clothes, you'll have to return to the depths of your closet on Tuesday for a rain jacket and maybe even some matching rain boots because it is going to be wet and wild.
On Tuesday, areas across Ontario will be hit with "significant rainfall" as "showers and occasional thunderstorms" make their way through the region. At the same time, a cold front moves in from the west, according to Environment Canada (EC).
Rainfall warnings are in effect for 10 areas in southern Ontario, with total rainfall expected to reach 50 to 60 millimetres.
The rain is expected to slow down "this afternoon for areas near Lake Huron and late this evening or overnight for areas east of Georgian Bay."
Impacted areas include Algonquin, Barrie to Orillia and Midland, Dufferin to Innisfil, Grey to Bruce, Haliburton, Huron to Perth, London to Middlesex, Parry Sound to Muskoka, Sarnia to Lambton, and Waterloo to Wellington.
EC has placed 23 additional areas under special weather statements on Tuesday morning, warning of heavy rains that range from 20 to 50 millimetres, with higher amounts potentially falling in areas experiencing thunderstorms.
Toronto and Ottawa have been placed under a special weather statement, with 20 to 40 millimetres expected to fall in Ottawa and 25 to 50 millimetres of rain predicted for Toronto.
Although, both cities could see even more rain if thunderstorms persist.
