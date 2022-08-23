NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Ontario's Weather Was So Rainy Yesterday It Almost Caused A 'Billion Dollar Flood'

Talk about a close call.

Toronto Staff Writer
Toronto street in the rain. Right: Storm clouds looming

Patrick John Gilson | Narcity, S. Rae | flickr

After three days of getting drenched by Ontario's weather, residents are finally getting a much-needed break, one that couldn't have come sooner. Seriously, it was almost so bad.

According to The Weather Network (TWN), a combination of slow-moving thunderstorms and flooding rains almost caused a full-on crisis in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) over the weekend, with areas like Brampton and Barrie recording over 120 millimetres of rain.

The torrential downpours weren't widespread. However, some areas north of the GTA saw a whopping 250 millimetres of rain, an event that left regions on the edge of a disaster.

"These thunderstorms can be so localized, but we are teetering with devastation when they track through the GTA like they have," Tyler Hamilton, TWN meteorologist, said.

A dangerous mixture of high moisture and dying thunderstorms shifted over urban areas on Saturday and Sunday. Hamilton added, "that's when a billion-dollar disaster looms."

Monday was also a nail-biter for weather experts as heavy rains, flash floods, and thunderstorms plagued the province, allowing downpours to hang over regions for extended periods.

Tuesday will be noticeably less wet, but the threat of rain and thunderstorms will remain, especially for eastern parts of the GTA.

In conclusion, you'll want to keep your umbrella on you on Tuesday, as the weather, although mostly sunny this morning, could take a turn for the worst.

If there is a silver lining within these doomsday predictions, it's that the rain likely helped plant life which has suffered during this year's parched summer. Frogs were probably stoked as well.

