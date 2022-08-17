Ontario's Weather Was Hit By A Round Of Sneaky Thunderstorms Yesterday & More Are Coming
Today is going to be another super soaker.
A mass of dark rain clouds swept into Ontario's weather forecast on Tuesday evening, and they were certainly not messing around.
According to The Weather Network, the unstable air mass resulted from a pattern of "lake-breeze boundaries," which brought a whopping 75 millimetres of rain to some regions.
The sudden arrival of torrential downpours likely caught many residents off guard, with some forecasts changing from clear skies to full-on thunderstorms in under an hour.
Despite their quick arrival, the soaking storms were actually "slow-moving" in nature, resulting in a risk of localized flooding for several areas.
Sadly, the rain missed most of the regions that needed it most, leaving them extremely dry and desperate for precipitation.
You're not alone if you're wondering how a storm can move fast and slow simultaneously. Thankfully we have expert input to make sense of it all.
"The nearly stationary storms also had a bit of an unusual movement pattern, drifting slowly in a westerly and southwesterly direction as opposed to a quick speed in a west-to-east trajectory," TWN reports.
"In addition to the torrential rainfall and localized flooding threat, there were reports of small hail in some places."
Yesterday's storms are nowhere to be seen this morning. However, Wednesday will hardly be peaceful, with a serious risk for thunderstorms still lingering in the forecasts of the Greater Toronto Area as well as the Niagara regions.
In conclusion, residents will want to keep a close eye on the weather today and ensure they've got an umbrella handy. Things are likely to get uncomfortably wet at some point.