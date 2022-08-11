NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

ontario weather forecast

Ontario's Weather Forecast Says Summer's Peak Has Officially Ended & Fall Is Coming

No more heat waves.

Toronto Staff Writer
Woodbine Beach in Toronto. Right: A person walking through fall foliage

Summer heat is already slipping out of Ontario's weather forecast, with residents being warned to expect hints of fall. So, you can finally give your A.C. and hydro a break.

According to The Weather Network (TWN), the province is set to trade in its endless barrage of heat waves for some less melty, later-in-the-season vibes, and honestly, it doesn't sound bad at all.

In fact, the next two weeks are looking rather blissful for the province, with most days landing in the low to mid-20s, which experts say is unusual for Ontario and could be Mother Nature's way of dipping her toe into fall.

"This won't be anything truly autumnal, but brief hints of fall will be in the air," Dr. Doug Gillham, TWN meteorologist, said.

If you've been pushing back your beach days all summer, and are now panicking, don't worry, a surge of above-seasonal warmth will likely return during the final week of August.

Thankfully, humidity values are also supposed to chill out, with things unlikely to crack 40 C again this year.

Unlike previous years, the hottest temps seemed to land perfectly at the peak of summer instead of randomly spiking in September. Phew.

"We've had years when the hottest weather of the summer waited until deep into August and even September, but that won't be the case this year," Gilham added.

It's always sad to see summer start to fade, but a slow ease into fall isn't the worst way for it to go out.

"We have an abundance of spectacular late summer weather ahead for southern Ontario over the next few weeks," he concludes.

