Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Set To Record Its Hottest Temps Of The Year Next Week
Time to sit in front a fan, and try not to melt.
Do you need to be sweating buckets before you even think about jumping in a lake? Well, prepare to get sandy, friend, because Ontario's weather forecast is about to get downright sweltering.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), southern parts of the province could experience their longest stretch of hot weather so far this year, and the sweating begins today!
As it turns out, the period between July 15 and July 31 is when, on average, temperatures hit their peak for the entire year in southern Ontario.
That's hot enough to have you storming Dairy Queen in a sweaty siege.
Don't worry though, you aren't about to evaporate into 40-degree Sahara desert-type temperatures. In fact, the event is more about consistency than anything else.
"In the first half of July, on average, we see 3.3 days at or above 30°C, but during the second half of the month, we will generally hit 4 days. By August, those days drop off to 2.6, falling even further to just 2 days above 30°C for the last half," Nicole Karkic, TWN meteorologist, states.
So basically, temperatures will steadily hit the high 20s to low 30s for most of the week. The heat wave is being helped out by a jet stream starting to shift north, allowing more warmth to spread into the area.
In conclusion, if you've got some vacation days stacked up, now is the time to use them because it really isn't going to get any nicer out than this, don't sleep on your chance.