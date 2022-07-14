You Can Get Free Ice Cream In Toronto This Weekend & Here's Where
It's National Ice Cream Day on Sunday!
I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream because it's National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, and we've got the scoop.
Yes, you heard it, July 17 is not another average Sunday Funday because a whole bunch of places are offering people free ice cream in Toronto and it's pretty sweet.
So, put on your favourite summer outfit and get your sweet tooth ready because here are some of the ice cream spots in Toronto that you might want to hit up this weekend.
Good Behaviour
Good Behaviour is offering Torontonians a free scoop of their "Ontario Milk & Honey" flavour while supplies last on Sunday at their three downtown locations.
S'cream Ice Cream
S'cream Ice Cream in Yorkville is also offering ice cream lovers a chance to try more than one scoop for the price of one.
They told Narcity that they "are super excited for the National Ice Cream day! So we are offering buy 1Scoop and get the second one for free!" But make sure to go early because this offer stands only while supplies last.
Ruru Baked
Ruru Baked will be a part of this weekend's BIG on Bloor Street Festival and will bring their prize wheel with them, which means every player is a winner!
"Free scoops, pints, 2L tubs, discounts, and free merch. We'll also have a few select flavours in single servings for sale," they posted in the caption of an Instagram post.
Pandoughra's Box
While not all places will offer free ice cream, some will celebrate in their own way.
Pandoughra's box, located at Bathurst Street and Front Street West, are "definitely doing something special for national ice cream day," they told Narcity.
Although their ice cream will not be free, they "are going to have almost 20 rotating ice cream flavours some regular some boozy 😉 and we are doing a 10% off on all our scoops and pints," they said.
Nani's Gelato
If none of the above seem intriguing enough for you, there are a couple more ice cream shops in the city that are just great every day.
While Nani's is not offering anything special on National Ice Cream Day, they told Narcity that their "motto is a little different, every summer day is national ice cream day for us lol."
So just head on over and enjoy some of their famous gelato.
The Lansdowne Cone
The Lansdowne Cone is a female and LGBTQ-owned local ice cream parlour, and although they don't have much going on on National Ice Cream Day, they do have a pup cone for your dog to enjoy all the time! So take your dog out for a little treat and enjoy some ice cream yourself, too.
Dutch Dreams
If you were looking for something with some sprinkles and cotton candy alongside your chilly dessert, then Dutch Dreams could be a fun way to celebrate National Ice Cream Day.
They told Narcity that "Every ice cream will be served the Dutch way with fresh whipped cream and fruit and yes cotton candy of course:) We will be open 12 pm-12 am on National ice cream day!"
So enjoy your ice cream adventures in Toronto this weekend because there are many options out there to help you get through a hot summer day.