These Are The 5 Top Rated Ice Cream Shops In Ontario According To Google Maps
Plus the top 5 spots in Toronto and Ottawa!🍦
National Ice Cream Day is coming up on July 17, 2022, not that an excuse is ever needed to indulge in the classic frozen treat. According to Google Maps in Canada, ice cream searches are on the rise and are actually the third most searched food in the country, after pizza and sushi.
Google Maps provided a list of the top five rated ice cream spots in the province of Ontario and, perhaps surprisingly, no spots from big cities like Toronto or Ottawa made the cut.
The five top spots to grab this frozen dessert, according to Google Maps, are as follows; Ice Cream Squad in Ajax, Bowl of Cream in Chatham, Sweet Caroline's Ice Cream & Treats in Breslau, Louies Cafe And Dessert in Port Perry, followed by What's Your Scoop in Quinte West, Ontario.
They also gave the scoop on the highest-rated ice cream spots in the city of Toronto. The top five dessert spots to try are Mizzica Gelateria & Cafe, Futura Granita + Gelato, On Third Thought, Honey's Ice Cream and Ice Creamonology, in that order.
If you're looking for highly-rated ice cream in Ottawa, the top five rated frozen dessert joints there are the following: Malak and Sons, The Merry Dairy, Moo Shu Ice Cream & Kitchen, The Beachconers Microcreamery and Piccolo Grande Artisan Gelateria.
If you want to know the top searched type and flavour of ice cream in Ontario they are ice cream cake and vanilla. Hey, nothing like the classics I guess. Canada-wide the searches for "vegan ice cream" has gone up by almost 80% since last year.
If you're looking for a summer treat and haven't tried one (or any) of these listed ice cream shops in Ontario, Toronto and Ottawa, you now have a tasty starting point.