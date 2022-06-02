9 Epic Donuts In Ontario That Are So Mouthwatering They Are Worth A Road Trip
Time for some hole foods.🍩
If you're looking for a reason to go on a road trip throughout Ontario but you must have some tasty treats along the way, why not have a whole donut-themed adventure? This province has tons of sweet bake shops that could make anyone drool.
Whether you want an excuse to celebrate National Donut Day in June, are a donut fanatic, or just want any reason to hit the road, these are some donut stops in Ontario that your sweet tooth can get behind.
The Rolling Pin
Price: 💸 - 💸💸💸
Address: 1970 Avenue Rd., North York, ON
Why You Need To Go: This bake shop specializes in custom cakes and they have some seriously sweet donuts, including stacked donut cakes (which is literally a tower of donuts). You can choose between many glazed and gourmet flavours, and there are even some pastries that come with flavoured shots like caramel and chocolate.
Suzy Q Doughnuts
Price: 💸 - 💸💸
Address: 1721 St. Laurent Blvd., 1015 Wellington St. W., and 2015 Robertson Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This local donut shop is well-known around the city for its made-from-scratch treats. You can indulge in flavours like dirty chocolate and maple bacon, as well as some rotating options. If it's someone's birthday coming up, you can treat them to a "Happy Birthday" box with donuts spelling out each letter.
Donut Hive
Price: 💸
Address: 25 The West Mall & 3401 Dufferin St., Toronto, and 724 Lakeshore Rd. E., Mississauga, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for unique flavours both dipped and filled, this is the donut shop to check out. Some filled flavours include matcha KitKat, watermelon and Mars, with dipped options like cinnamon sugar and s'mores served on the menu.
Donut Monster
Price: 💸
Address: 246 Locke St. S., Hamilton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can grab one donut to go or order a bunch of treats to bring to your next party. These made-from-scratch pastries come in unique flavours like cherry berry dip, rhubarb crisp bullseye and chocolate toffee. Yum!
Stiemar Bread Co. Ltd.
Price: 💸
Address: 2640 Ouellette Ave., Windsor, ON
Why You Need To Go: They bake so much more than donuts, but these traditional treats have become a status symbol for the bakery. From classic honey glazed and apple fritters to vanilla or chocolate options that come topped with garnishes like roasted almonds or shredded coconut, you can't go wrong.
Beechwood Doughnuts
Price: 💸
Address: 165 St. Paul St., St. Catharines, ON
Why You Need To Go: This donut shop is 100% vegan, and you can stop by to see how tasty these plant-based treats can be. The goodies are made fresh daily and come in different flavours such as coconut cream, birthday cake, french toast and coffee cronut (just to name a few).
Lady Glaze Doughnuts
Price: 💸
Address: 701 Belmont Ave. W., Kitchener, 46 Quebec St., Guelph, 35 Erie St., Stratford, and 20 Grand Ave. S., Cambridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: This local donut joint makes old-fashioned donuts from real ingredients and it's also a part of the Stratford Chocolate Trail. You can try some drool-worthy flavours like peanut butter cup, Nerds, strawberry shortcake and rum raisin dutchie.
The Sunshine Doughnut Co
Price: 💸 - 💸💸
Address: 439 Brock Ave., Burlington, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can’t miss this shop with its giant pink donut that stands out front. Talk about a photo op! Handmade in small batches, you can choose flavours like pink sprinkles, the burly cream or the lemony lemon, plus some seasonal options too.
Mmm Donuts Cafe & Bakery
Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸
Address: 240 Bayview Dr. Unit 11, Barrie, ON
Why You Need To Go: This bake shop is completely plant-based, and they serve up tasty donuts from classic to gourmet flavours. The menu changes a bit each day of the week with tons of options to choose from like chocolate or vanilla dipped to carrot cake, red velvet and bubblegum. They even have "Mmmbits" if you're looking for a more bite-sized snack.