This Famous Post-To-Pay Market By MilkUP Is Back In Ontario This Summer
Running from June 4 to 5 in Toronto and June 11 to 12 in Ottawa!
A brief scroll on Instagram and you'll likely come across people living their best lives with free gifts and food. Well, you too can live like an influencer this summer and get free treats from local makers just by posting about them on social media.
After their Pick-Me-Ups event in Toronto last fall was a total hit, MilkUP is touring Ontario with a new post-to-pay market.
Called the "Big Moo'd Market" (total vibes), it features limited-edition creations from local vendors and sweet shops. The best part is that you won't need your wallet to pay — just your phone.
To get free sweet and savoury favourites, and even cool merch, all you have to do is post about the market on TikTok or Instagram. And no, you don't need a ton of followers to participate.
You just have to follow and tag @milkupontario, including the hashtag #BigMoodMarket, and the goods are yours to enjoy.
The Big Moo'd Market will kick off in Toronto on June 4 and 5 before heading to Ottawa on June 11 and 12. It'll also make stops in Kingston, London and Hamilton in late summer. Keep an eye on MilkUp's Instagram for upcoming dates and locations.
Some of the limited-edition snacks you can find in Toronto include strawberry shortcake trifle from Little Sister Baking, heirloom caprese sandwiches from Lambo's, cronuts and blondie bars by Breadhead, sweet corn ice-cream by Good Behaviour, specialty drinks from Milky’s and cereal silvanas courtesy of Tito Parley's.
In Ottawa, keep your eyes peeled for the delicious creamsicle donuts from Maverick's Donuts, savoury croffles from First Bite Treats, arepas from Gooney’s and more.
There are also custom prints, totes and tees by local artist Rachel Joanis, and other merch, including scrunchies and hats, that you can sport for the rest of summer!
If the deal wasn't sweet enough (get it?), there will also be live DJ performances to get you dancing and channel that inevitable sugar rush.
Hosted and organized by Ontario Dairy, the Big Moo'd Market is your chance to taste limited-edition goodies from your favourite local makers while living out your influencer fantasy.
Post-To-Pay For Your Treats At The Big Moo'd Market This Summer
When: June 4-5 in Toronto; June 11-12 in Ottawa (more dates to be announced)
Address: 15 Denison Ave., Toronto (Corner of Queen & Augusta); Ottawa Sign, ByWard Market, 6 York St., Ottawa, ONWhy You Need To Go: Visit MilkUP's latest pop-up event to score free limited-edition treats from amazing local makers just by posting on Instagram or TikTok. Don't forget to tag @milkupontario and use the hashtag #BigMoodMarket.
To stay up to date on info about the Big Moo'd Market, check out MilkUP's website and follow them on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.