This Chocolate Tour Near Toronto Is Like Ontario's Version Of 'Willy Wonka'
So many sweet surprises await! 🍫
You can sweeten up your summer with an Ontario road trip to the city of Stratford because they have a year-round trail of treats where you can follow and pick up unique chocolate goodies along the way.
The Stratford Chocolate Trail is a self-guided tour where you can discover a variety of delicious desserts from over 20 local stops. To step foot on the chocolate trail, vouchers have to be purchased from the Destination Stratford tourism office, where you can then choose six different shops to visit for a chocolatey surprise.
Will you go for some dark chocolate caramel sauce from Bradshaws, a hot fudge sundae topped with chocolate-covered brittle from Jenn and Larry's Ice Cream Shoppe or slurp down a chocolate mocha from the Livery Yard?
Other potential stops along the trail include Junction 56 Distillery, Distinctly Tea, Boar's Head Pub and Lady Glaze Doughnuts. You can only pick six out of 23 possible stops but whatever you go with you're probably going to find new and creative ways to enjoy chocolate (one stop, for example, has a bottle of chocolate balsamic vinegar to take home!)
History buffs can listen to an online audio tour as you walk along the trail, which shares some interesting facts and details about each stop that you're popping by for a visit. Each recording is about a minute long so you'll get a short and sweet soundbite for every place.
Chocolate lovers can buy trail vouchers for $39.55 for all six stops and treats. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, the town also offers a Bacon and Ale Trail for the same price.
Lunch, drinks and dessert have never been more of an adventure.
Stratford Chocolate Trail
Price: $39.55
When: Year-round
Address: Purchase at Destination Stratford, 47 Downie St., Stratford, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can spend a day collecting sweet surprises and trying new ways to enjoy chocolate as you admire Stratford's downtown.