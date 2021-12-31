Trending Tags

9 Spectacular Road Trips To Take In 2022 That Are 2 Hours Or Less From Toronto

It's never too early to start planning some exciting road trips, and here are some spots near Toronto that you'll definitely want to visit this year.

These places are just two hours or less from the city, so buckle up and get ready for some incredible experiences.

Trius Winery

Price: $45 per person

Address: 1249 Niagara Stone Rd., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Trius Tour lets you explore Insta-worthy installations and sip rosé for the perfect outing with friends.

Website

Cheltenham Badlands

Price: $20+ per vehicle

When: Spring through fall

Address: 1739 Olde Base Line Rd., Caledon, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you're visiting Mars at this unique spot, which features rolling red hills and a boardwalk trail.

Website

Stratford Festival

Price: Prices vary

When: Early April to the end of October 2022

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: The Stratford Festival is featuring ten productions this season, including Little Women and Hamlet. After the show, you can explore the quaint streets and shops.

Website

Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery

Price: Prices vary

Address: 1074 Cranberry Rd., Bala, ON

Why You Need To Go: No matter what season it is, there's always something fun to do at this spot. You can wade through a sea of cranberries, skate across a frozen marsh, and more.

Website

Mono Cliffs Provincial Park

Price: Prices vary

Address: 795122 3rd Line E., Orangeville, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can walk straight through a majestic canyon at this spectacular hike near Toronto.

Website

Vettä Nordic Spa

Price: $89 + per person

When: Opening January 3, 2022

Address: 3210 Line, 3 Line N., Oro-Medonte, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can visit a new Finnish spa just outside of Toronto for the ultimate day of relaxation. Rejuvenate in the steam rooms, cold plunge pools, and sauna.

Website

Terre Bleu

Price: To be announced

When: Opening date to be announced

Address: 2501 Sideroad 25, Campbellville, ON

Why You Need To Go: This stunning lavender farm is the largest in Ontario, and you can get lost in endless purple fields.

Website

High Falls

Price: Free

Address: Cedar Lane Exit of Highway 11, Bracebridge ON

Why You Need To Go: This short trail leads past five magical waterfalls and beautiful scenery.

Website

Doube's Trestle Bridge

Price: Free

Address: Trans-Canada Trail, Kawartha Lakes, ON

Why You Need To Go: This massive bridge will lead you over a picturesque valley where you can take in all the views.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

