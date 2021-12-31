9 Spectacular Road Trips To Take In 2022 That Are 2 Hours Or Less From Toronto
Start your engines! 🚗
It's never too early to start planning some exciting road trips, and here are some spots near Toronto that you'll definitely want to visit this year.
These places are just two hours or less from the city, so buckle up and get ready for some incredible experiences.
Trius Winery
Price: $45 per person
Address: 1249 Niagara Stone Rd., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Trius Tour lets you explore Insta-worthy installations and sip rosé for the perfect outing with friends.
Cheltenham Badlands
Price: $20+ per vehicle
When: Spring through fall
Address: 1739 Olde Base Line Rd., Caledon, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you're visiting Mars at this unique spot, which features rolling red hills and a boardwalk trail.
Stratford Festival
Price: Prices vary
When: Early April to the end of October 2022
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: The Stratford Festival is featuring ten productions this season, including Little Women and Hamlet. After the show, you can explore the quaint streets and shops.
Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery
Price: Prices vary
Address: 1074 Cranberry Rd., Bala, ON
Why You Need To Go: No matter what season it is, there's always something fun to do at this spot. You can wade through a sea of cranberries, skate across a frozen marsh, and more.
Mono Cliffs Provincial Park
Price: Prices vary
Address: 795122 3rd Line E., Orangeville, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can walk straight through a majestic canyon at this spectacular hike near Toronto.
Vettä Nordic Spa
Price: $89 + per person
When: Opening January 3, 2022
Address: 3210 Line, 3 Line N., Oro-Medonte, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can visit a new Finnish spa just outside of Toronto for the ultimate day of relaxation. Rejuvenate in the steam rooms, cold plunge pools, and sauna.
Terre Bleu
Price: To be announced
When: Opening date to be announced
Address: 2501 Sideroad 25, Campbellville, ON
Why You Need To Go: This stunning lavender farm is the largest in Ontario, and you can get lost in endless purple fields.
High Falls
Price: Free
Address: Cedar Lane Exit of Highway 11, Bracebridge ON
Why You Need To Go: This short trail leads past five magical waterfalls and beautiful scenery.
Doube's Trestle Bridge
Price: Free
Address: Trans-Canada Trail, Kawartha Lakes, ON
Why You Need To Go: This massive bridge will lead you over a picturesque valley where you can take in all the views.
