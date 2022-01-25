Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

The Most Popular Road Trips From Toronto Were Just Revealed & Are Only A Few Hours Away

Time to use up your staycation tax credit!

Toronto Staff Writer
The Most Popular Road Trips From Toronto Were Just Revealed & Are Only A Few Hours Away
Manfred Schmidt | Dreamstime, Elena Elisseeva | Dreamstime

If you've been itching to travel and get out of Toronto, a road trip to a smaller and perhaps more charming city may be just what you need.

Vrbo just released Toronto's top drive-to destinations for 2022 and small towns seem to be all the rage this year. Luckily, the most popular spots are only a few hours away from the city by car.

The top three destinations from Toronto are Collingwood, Picton, and Hunstville, Ontario. All three places happen to be under a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Toronto, which is good for those who aren't into lengthy road trips.

Vrbo determined the top destinations by looking at vacation rental demand from January 1 to December 31, 2021, according to a press release.

A spokesperson for Vrbo says they "saw families turn to road trips early in the pandemic when air travel was unpredictable," and as the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, "many families are choosing to drive to their vacation destinations and visit vacation spots that are close to home."

Visiting places that are close to home could also have a financial benefit if you're travelling in Ontario.

Ontario's staycation tax credit allows residents to claim 20% of their eligible accommodation expenses. Individuals can claim up to $1,000, with a maximum claim of $200, and families can claim up to $2,000, with a maximum claim of $400, if they take a trip somewhere in Ontario for less than a month in 2022.

The trip does have to be leisurely, so you can't mix work and pleasure, but if you're going on a road trip and stay in a hotel or other short term accomodation, part of your stay can be put on the government's tab.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

road trips near toronto

These Are The 9 Best Vacation Spots In Ontario, According To Local Travel Influencers

Time to plan a getaway!

Stephanie Griffin and Rachel Sawicki | Handout, Christine and Sarah MacLean | Handout

If you're thinking of travelling locally for your next getaway, then here are some spots you'll want to check out (and take advantage of that Ontario staycation tax credit with, too)!

Local travel influencers told Narcity their very favourite destinations to vacation at in Ontario, and from cute cabins to turquoise waters, these spots will give you major wanderlust.

Keep Reading Show less

11 Incredible Spots In Ontario To Take Advantage Of Your Staycation Tax Credit This Year

You can get money for vacationing in the province.

@xjulieli | Instagram, @iamjhadeeeee | Instagram

It really does pay to go on vacation thanks to the new staycation tax credit in Ontario.

Emily Hogeveen, the Director of Issues Management & Media Relations for the Minister of Finance, told Narcity in an email that the "refundable personal income tax credit would provide eligible Ontario residents with support of 20 per cent of eligible 2022 accommodation expenses of up to $1,000 for an individual or $2,000 for a family for their Ontario stays in 2022, for a maximum credit of $200 or $400, respectively."

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Staycation Tax Credit Will Give You Money For Spending Time Off In The Province

Here's everything you need to know. 👇

Borisgelman84 | Dreamstime

Well, it's official, Ontarians can get some money back if they choose to holiday in the province thanks to Ontario's staycation tax credit.

In an emailed statement to Narcity, Emily Hogeveen, the Director of Issues Management & Media Relations for the Minister of Finance, confirmed that this new temporary tax credit was passed as law, and it will be something Ontarians can apply for in 2022.

Keep Reading Show less
ontario airbnbs

Canada’s Best Town To Buy Real Estate Is Also A Super Popular Vacation Spot

This Ontario town is one of Airbnb's top trending destinations this summer.

Justinbatchellor | Dreamstime

A small town in the middle of Ontario's picturesque cottage country was recently named the best place to buy real estate in Canada, but that's not all it's known for.

The town of Bancroft was ranked number one for offering homeowners the best value on real estate in 2021, according to a report published by Zoocasa last week.

Keep Reading Show less