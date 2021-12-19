Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do

7 Exciting New Things That Are Planning To Open Around Toronto In 2022

From brunch spots to immersive exhibits. 👀

7 Exciting New Things That Are Planning To Open Around Toronto In 2022
@mandysalads | Instagram, The FRIENDS Experience | Handout

2022 is almost here, and there are some new things to look forward to in and around Toronto.

Attractions like restaurants, spas, and exhibits are planning to open within the coming year, and here are some of the spots you can start getting excited for.

Vettä Nordic Spa

Vettä Nordic Spa

Price: $89 + per person

When: Opening January 3, 2022

Address: 3210 Line, 3 Line N., Oro-Medonte, ON

Why You Need To Go: This new, Finnish-style Nordic spa is located just outside of Toronto and boasts cold plunge pools, saunas, and more.

Website

Frida: Immersive Dream

Price: $34.99+ per person

When: Opening March 31, 2022

Address: 1 Yonge St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Created by the same people behind Immersive Van Gogh and Immersive Klimt, this 360-degree art exhibit will take you right into the world of Frida Kahlo.

Website

KURIOS - Cabinet Of Curiosities

Cirque du Soleil | Handout

Price: $70 + per ticket

When: April 14 to May 23, 2022

Address: 955 Lake Shore Blvd. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: For the first time since 2019, Cirque du Soleil will be returning to Toronto with a steampunk-inspired performance.

Website

Mandy's

Price: 💸

When: Planning on opening in February 2022

Address: To be announced

Why You Need To Go: The popular Montreal gourmet salad bar plans to open its first Toronto location in the coming months, so you an look forward to some delicious bowls.

Website

The 'FRIENDS' Experience

The FRIENDS Experience | Handout

Price: To be announced

When: Opening in 2022

Address: Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can step into FRIENDS at this immersive experience which features rooms and activations from the show.

Website

OEB Breakfast Co.

Price: 💸💸

When: Planning to open in early 2022

Address: Unit 112, 171 E. Liberty St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This popular breakfast spot, which serves next-level breakfast poutines, will be opening its first Toronto location in 2022, so start dreaming of your next brunch date.

Menu

Thermëa Spa Village

Price: To be announced

When: To be announced

Address: 4015 Cochrane St., Whitby, ON

Why You Need To Go: After facing several delays, this massive spa near Toronto plans to finally open during 2022, but exact dates have not yet been revealed.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

7 New Toronto Brunch Spots Of 2021 That Are Actually Worth Getting Out Of Bed For

How many have you been to?

@eonnigiri | Instagram, @ranran_707 | Instagram

If the word "brunch" has you drooling, then you'll want to set your alarms for a morning visit to these spots that opened in Toronto this year.

You can indulge in a variety of dishes from waffles to lobster Benedicts at these restaurants, which will satisfy all your brunch cravings. If you haven't checked them out in 2021, there's always time in 2022!

Keep Reading Show less

Some Toronto Restaurants Are Starting To Close Indoor Dining Over Omicron Concerns

"With so much uncertainty surrounding Omicron out there, closing indoor dining feels right to me."

@honest_weight | Instagram, @gretasolomons | Instagram

The Omicron variant is a growing cause of concern in Ontario, and restaurants are beginning to take matters into their own hands.

Two restaurants in Toronto have already closed indoor dining in response to the variant, even though the Ontario government has not imposed any new restrictions on restaurants.

Keep Reading Show less

So Many People Showed Up For In-N-Out Burgers At A Toronto Pop-Up Today (PHOTOS)

The lineups were huge! 🍔

@wheatsheaftavern | Instagram, @wheatsheaftavern | Instagram

Toronto's obsession with the popular In-N-Out Burger chain was on full display today as people flocked to the west end pop-up to get their hands on one of their famous burgs.

The Wheatsheaf Tavern, located at 667 King St. W., was serving items off the fast food joint's menu from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. today and by the looks of the lineups circling King and Bathurst, people got the memo.

Keep Reading Show less

A Toronto 'Friends' Experience Is Opening In 2022 & You Can Hang Out At Central Perk

The one where you get to be in the show.

The FRIENDS Experience | Handout

Oh. My. God! Fans of the iconic sitcom Friends will be able to enjoy their favourite TV moments in a whole new way at this event coming to Toronto.

The FRIENDS Experience has just announced its 2022 tour locations, and Toronto is on the list.

Keep Reading Show less