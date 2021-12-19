7 Exciting New Things That Are Planning To Open Around Toronto In 2022
From brunch spots to immersive exhibits. 👀
2022 is almost here, and there are some new things to look forward to in and around Toronto.
Attractions like restaurants, spas, and exhibits are planning to open within the coming year, and here are some of the spots you can start getting excited for.
Vettä Nordic Spa
Price: $89 + per person
When: Opening January 3, 2022
Address: 3210 Line, 3 Line N., Oro-Medonte, ON
Why You Need To Go: This new, Finnish-style Nordic spa is located just outside of Toronto and boasts cold plunge pools, saunas, and more.
Frida: Immersive Dream
Price: $34.99+ per person
When: Opening March 31, 2022
Address: 1 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Created by the same people behind Immersive Van Gogh and Immersive Klimt, this 360-degree art exhibit will take you right into the world of Frida Kahlo.
KURIOS - Cabinet Of Curiosities
Price: $70 + per ticket
When: April 14 to May 23, 2022
Address: 955 Lake Shore Blvd. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: For the first time since 2019, Cirque du Soleil will be returning to Toronto with a steampunk-inspired performance.
Mandy's
Price: 💸
When: Planning on opening in February 2022
Address: To be announced
Why You Need To Go: The popular Montreal gourmet salad bar plans to open its first Toronto location in the coming months, so you an look forward to some delicious bowls.
The 'FRIENDS' Experience
The FRIENDS Experience | Handout
Price: To be announced
When: Opening in 2022
Address: Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can step into FRIENDS at this immersive experience which features rooms and activations from the show.
OEB Breakfast Co.
Price: 💸💸
When: Planning to open in early 2022
Address: Unit 112, 171 E. Liberty St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This popular breakfast spot, which serves next-level breakfast poutines, will be opening its first Toronto location in 2022, so start dreaming of your next brunch date.
Thermëa Spa Village
Price: To be announced
When: To be announced
Address: 4015 Cochrane St., Whitby, ON
Why You Need To Go: After facing several delays, this massive spa near Toronto plans to finally open during 2022, but exact dates have not yet been revealed.
