A Toronto 'Friends' Experience Is Opening In 2022 & You Can Hang Out At Central Perk

The one where you get to be in the show.

The FRIENDS Experience | Handout

Oh. My. God! Fans of the iconic sitcom Friends will be able to enjoy their favourite TV moments in a whole new way at this event coming to Toronto.

The FRIENDS Experience has just announced its 2022 tour locations, and Toronto is on the list.

Created in celebration of the show's 25th anniversary, the experience lets you step into several themed rooms and installations that are straight out of the show.

The FRIENDS Experience The FRIENDS Experience | Handout

You can peek around the infamous purple door, chill on Chandler and Joey’s recliner, and even help Ross with the sofa pivot.

It isn't Friends without the iconic Central Perk couch, and you'll be able to visit this as well. A retail store with exclusive merchandise will be available onsite for both ticket holders and the general public.

The experience will also be popping up in places like Nashville and San Fransisco. The exact dates and location of the Toronto event have yet to be announced, but you can sign up online to receive updates and to be the first to get the details.


The 'FRIENDS' Experience

The FRIENDS Experience

The FRIENDS Experience | Handout

Price: To be announced

When: Opening in 2022

Address: Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This exciting experience is full of nostalgia and lets you live out your favourite Friends moments.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

