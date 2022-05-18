NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

toronto events

Toronto's 'Friends' Experience Opens This Summer & Here’s How To Get Tickets

"Oh. My. Gawd."

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
People sitting in a recreation of Central Perk.

People sitting in a recreation of Central Perk.

Courtesy of The FRIENDS Experience

It's official! After announcing that it would be launching in Toronto in 2022, The FRIENDS Experience has just released its opening dates, and you can step right inside the show this summer.

The immersive attraction will make its international debut at the Yorkdale Shopping Centre on July 14, and it will run until January 2, 2023. It was originally created in celebration of the show's 25 anniversary, and it features tons of iconic moments that you can experience in real life.

Two girls in the kitchen from 'Friends'. Two girls in the kitchen from 'Friends'. Courtesy of The FRIENDS Experience

The event, dubbed "The One In Toronto," lets you explore 12 different rooms and activations where you can live like a main character. You can peek around the purple door, chill in Chandler and Joey's recliner, and attempt the iconic sofa pivot. Of course, the experience isn't complete without a trip to Central Perk.

"We are looking forward to the debut of The FRIENDS Experience in Canada," Stacy Moscatelli, Co-President and Chief Strategy Officer of Superfly X said in a press release. "FRIENDS fans in Toronto and those visiting the area will be able to step inside the world of the iconic series, relive their favourite moments and celebrate the show unlike ever before."

Timed entry tickets will be available online starting May 26 at 9 a.m. You can also purchase private entry tickets for groups of six to ten, which allows you and your friends to enjoy the space before the crowds arrive.

Get ready for tons of nostalgia at this immersive experience, where you can recreate iconic moments from the beloved sitcom.

The 'FRIENDS' Experience

Group of people in front of the fountain from 'Friends'.Group of people in front of the fountain from 'Friends'.Courtesy of The FRIENDS Experience

Price: $34.50 + per person

When: July 14, 2022 to January 2, 2023

Address: 3401 Differin St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Take a trip to NYC at this Friends attraction, which lets you explore 12 themed activations.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

