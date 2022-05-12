An Immersive Bob Marley Exhibit Is Coming To Toronto & You Can Chill In A 'Jamaican Forest'
You can explore multi-sensory rooms including a silent disco.
Calling all music lovers! Toronto is getting a new immersive exhibit, and it will take you into the world of the iconic artist Bob Marley.
Presented by Terrapin Station Entertainment, the Marley family, and Lighthouse Immersive (the same team behind Immersive Van Gogh), the BOB MARLEY ONE LOVE EXPERIENCE is set to open downtown on July 1st and run for six weeks.
Soul Shakedown Studio.Craig Sugden Photography via Bob Marley One Love Experience
The event debuted in London’s Saatchi Gallery and will make its North American premiere in Toronto just in time for the city's Caribbean Carnival, which is supporting the attraction. The exhibit features six different rooms filled with memorabilia, never-before-seen photographs, and more.
"Toronto feels like the perfect place to make our first North American stop," Cedella Marley, CEO at Bob Marley Group Of Companies said in a press release. "Dad loved playing here and there is an incredible Caribbean community and reggae scene in the city. We can’t wait to bring the One Love Experience to Toronto fans!"
Music Room.Craig Sugden Photography via Bob Marley One Love Experience
The exhibit allows you to explore different facets of Marley's life. You can wander through the One Love Forest for a multi-sensory experience, enjoy his musical accomplishments in the Soul Shakedown Studio, and even get groovy a Bob Marley silent disco.
There will also be world-famous art on display by Mr. Brainwash, and fans can even submit their own Marley-inspired artworks to be presented at the exhibit.
Tickets go on sale to the public on May 19 and start at $24.99. Get ready to "feel alright" at this immersive new Bob Marley experience.
BOB MARLEY ONE LOVE EXPERIENCE
Concrete Jungle Street Art Expo.
Craig Sugden Photography via Bob Marley One Love Experience
Price: $24.99 + per person
When: July 1 to August 14, 2022
Address: 1 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Step into the world of Bob Marley at this massive exhibit.
