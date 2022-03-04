Editions

Toronto Is Finally Bringing Back Summer Festivals & Here's What It Will Look Like

This summer is going to actually feel normal.

Toronto Pride Festival in summer of 2018. Right: Toronto Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade in 2019.

Helen Filatova | Dreamstime,Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

After two years of heart-breaking cancellations, Toronto's spring and summer festivals will be making their long-awaited return in 2022.

On Friday, Mayor John Tory revealed an exciting list of all the major festivals and events that will return to Toronto's streets, public spaces and parks this year.

The mayor announced the news alongside Deputy Mayor Michael Thompson, Cameron Bailey, the Toronto International Film Festival CEO, and Andrew Weir, the executive vice president of Destination Toronto at TIFF Bell Lightbox.

The following events are scheduled to take place:

  • St. Patrick's Parade returns on March 20
  • Doors Open Toronto will take place on May 28 and 29
  • The annual Pride Festival Weekend will take place from June 24 to 26
  • Luminato Festival Toronto returns June 9 to 19
  • TD Salsa in Toronto Festival will return from June 1 to July 31
  • TD Toronto Jazz Festival returns June 24 through July 3
  • Taste of Lawrence will take place from July 8 to 10
  • Toronto Caribbean Carnival from July 7 to August 1
  • TD JerkFest Toronto returns August 4 to 7
  • Taste of the Danforth will take place August 5 to 7
  • TIFF returns September 8 to 18

"The return of in-person events to Toronto is a sign that we are ready to move forward after two very challenging years," Tory said in a statement on Friday. "This is all thanks to the resiliency, patience and strength of Torontonians who have stepped up to get their vaccine, to protect themselves and their community."

"Now we can open with confidence and move forward," he added. "We have truly missed these events in Toronto and can't wait for them to come back this spring and summer. Welcome back to the Toronto we know and love!"

