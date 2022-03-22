Canada's Biggest Butter Tart Festival Is Returning Near Toronto With Over 150K Treats
The largest butter tart festival in Canada is back in Midland, Ontario this spring, full of even more ooey-gooey goodness. There will be 200 different vendors selling this quintessential Canadian dessert along with other treats and merchandise.
You can visit Ontario's Best Butter Tart Festival on June 11, in David Onley Park, Harbourside Park and along King Street in downtown Midland. Both professional and amateur bakers will compete to see who has the best butter tart in the province.
The festival will open at 9 a.m. on June 11, with tasty tarts to buy, outdoor performances and different shops to browse. At the first butter tart festival in 2013, they sold out of all 10,000 tarts by 11 a.m. They make and sell more butter tarts each year, with between 150,000 to 200,000 of these treats available for sale this spring. You'll find other baked goods too.
Of course, you can expect plain, pecan and raisin butter tarts, but there will also be many unique flavours to try. Test out flavours like Skor, maple, bacon, s'mores, cheesecake, pumpkin and so much more! There will be vegan, gluten-free and nut-free options for those with food allergies.
The contest for the best butter tarts will take place throughout the day at 333 King Street. The judging for traditional tarts begins at 10 a.m. followed by the Wild Style category around 1 p.m. The announcement of the winners is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. A run, the Butter Tart Trot is also being planned and requires pre-registration. You bet there are stops for tarts along the way.
