A Giant Butter Tart & Holiday Fest Is Happening Near Toronto With Endless Gooey Treats
Get ready to drool.
A super sweet festival is happening near Toronto this season, and it's about as Canadian as it gets. The Lakeview Butter Tart Festival is coming to Mississauga, and you can bite into all sorts of gooey goodness.
The attraction, which includes sweet treats and a holiday event, is taking place in the Small Arms Inspection Building on November 6, 2022.
Whether you're on team raisin or team no-rasin, the festival will have a variety of butter tarts to satisfy your cravings. You can also shop for other desserts like macaroons, biscotti, chocolates, and cookies. There will be local vendors selling goods and Christmas-themed products to you can get a head start on your holiday shopping.
Some featured bakeries include Sweet Oven Niagara, Super Natural Vegan Cuisine, Molly B’s Gluten Free, Carla’s Cookie Box, Holy Cannoli Toronto, and Grandmas Beach Treats.
The festival has out-of-this-world butter tarts, and you can expect to find flavours like peanut butter and chocolate chip, Nutella, lemon, Nanaimo, salted caramel, blueberry cheesecake, maple bacon, raspberry coconut, and more.
At 11 a.m., judges will try some of the classic and unique types of butter tarts to see which ones are the tastiest. The event is free to visit, and you'll definitely want to save room for some sweetness.
The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., so there's plenty of time explore the butter tart flavours and do some Christmas shopping.
Lakeview Butter Tart Festival
Price: Free admission
When: November 6, 2022, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Address: 1352 Lakeshore Rd. E., Mississauga, ON
Why You Need To Go: Shop for all sorts of unique better tarts at this sweet festival.