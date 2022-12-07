9 Bakeries With The Best Butter Tarts & They're Sure To Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
A guide to ooey-gooey goodness.🤤
A Canadian classic, butter tarts are not hard to find, but knowing which are the best takes some local insight and a taste test or two. A delightful combo of flaky pastry and gooey centres, this indulgent treat has a sweet filling made of butter, brown sugar and eggs.
Making the best butter tarts is something local bakeries take seriously. Across the province, there are Ontario butter tart tours and even butter tart festivals to crown the best ones. Though it might seem like a simple dessert, there are plenty of unique variations to try. More classic options feature raisins, while shops like The Sweet Oven offer flavours such as coffee, coconut and chai butter tarts.
Whether you’re a loyal fan or looking to try the delicacy for the first time, here are nine places to find the best butter tarts in Ontario:
The Sweet Oven
Price: $3 each, 6 for $16.50 or 12 for $30
Address: Multiple locations in Ontario.
Why You Need To Go: Their bakeries offer an impressive lineup of different butter tart flavours that change daily, like cocoa, peanut butter, raspberry, mixed nut and many, many more.
Betty's Pies & Tarts
Address: 7380 County Rd 2, Cobourg, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: This small roadside store makes classic butter tarts with perfectly flaky pastry and gooey filling.
Larry's Folly
Address: 1462 Queen St. W, Toronto, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for the classic Canadian butter tart, you've found it. The "No nuts, no raisins, no nonsense" recipe has been passed down through the generations.
The Maids' Cottage
Price: $3.75 each, 6 for $21 or 12 for $39
Address: 223 Main St S, Newmarket, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: This store creates a uniquely-flavoured butter tart every month while still offering their award -winning classics. They even have variations like pumpkin and carrot cake!
Hidden Goldmine Bakery
Price: 6 for $10.95
Address: 59 Durham St. S, Madoc, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: On TripAdvisor, multiple people claim Hidden Goldmine Bakery makes the best butter tarts they've ever had.
Frank's
Price: $2.25 each, 6 for $13 or 12 for $25
Address: 283 Greenbank Rd., Ottawa, and 1121 Meadowlands Dr. E, Nepean, Ontario.
Why You Need To Go: Named Ottawa's best butter tart, Frank's come in a variety of fun flavours like butterscotch chip, maple walnut and even raspberry!
Quaker Oaks Farm
Address: 789 Monck Rd (Hwy 503), Sebright, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: Another roadside stop, this quaint red cabin serves some of the best homemade butter tarts in the Kawartha Lakes.
The Queen's Tarts
Price: 6 for $11.25 or 12 for $22.50
Address: 472 Queen St. E, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: With over 40 unique flavours available, the Queen's Tarts will find a way to your heart. Try unique creations like crème brûlée, French toast and whiskey maple bacon.
Doo Doo's Bakery
Price: 6 for $15
Address: 187 County Rd. 28, Bailieboro, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: Doo Doo's Bakery butter tarts have won a long list of awards for their delicious Canadian delicacy. Can't make it to their location? No worries, they ship Canada-wide!
This story has been updated since it was originally published on September 30, 2019.