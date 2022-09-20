Popular Toronto Cookie Shop's New Food Truck Will Bring Gooey Treats Across Ontario
You can get Craig's Cookies as far as cottage country!
Something sweet is making its way around Toronto and beyond, and if you love dessert, you'll want to keep an eye out for it. Craig's Cookies, a local shop known for its gooey stuffed cookies, is getting its first food truck, and it's bringing treats as far as cottage country.
Starting in October, the food truck will be making its way around the city, GTA, and surrounding rural areas. The truck will be hard to miss — it's designed after the cookie shop's "iconic" pink box complete with a rainbow heart.
Owner Craig Pike outside of the pink food truck. Courtesy of Craig's Cookies
The "box on wheels" will be filled with drool-worthy cookies including the classic chocolate chip and other nostalgic flavours like Snickers, Pop Tarts, and Mars Bars.
"What’s exciting about this food truck is that we can bring our cookies to communities that didn’t have access to them before," said Craig Pike, Owner of Craig’s Cookies in a press release. "We’re going beyond downtown Toronto, reaching communities throughout Ontario where folks may not be able to travel to the city regularly. It’s a big milestone for the company, and it’s an opportunity to spread our message of acceptance and diversity to an even wider audience."
Box of cookies outside the food truck.Courtesy of Craig's Cookies
You can rent the truck for private functions such as weddings, birthdays, and more. The rental costs $2,000 for a two-hour service window and comes with two bakers and 15 dozen cookies.
When the truck isn't rented out, it will be driving around the GTA and beyond as well as parking at places in Toronto like Riverdale Park, the Distillery District, and events like festivals and concerts.
Keep an eye out for this pink truck of goodies rolling around the city and other parts of Ontario.