Craig's Cookies Opened A Colourful New Toronto Store & There Are So Many Festive Flavours

It's cookie time. 🍪

Calling all cookie lovers! You can get your hands on more gooey goodness thanks to Craig's Cookies new location in Yorkdale Mall.

The iconic Toronto cookie empire opened the new store in November 2021, and it's the first ever location inside a mall. The new spot is already gaining popularity, as a rep informed Narcity that there have been lineups for the treats.

You can find over 100 different flavours, with more always being added.

You can also get your hands on some holiday-themed treats like Candy Cane Shortbread, Terry's Chocolate Orange, Gingerbread White Chocolate, and Cranberry Bliss.

If you're craving something sweet while you shop, this could be a good place to stop by.

Craig's Cookies

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Cookies

Address: 3401 Dufferin St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Bite into stuffed cookies at this colourful new location.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

