best cookies in toronto

Toronto Is Getting A New Cookie Shop This Month & The Flavours Are So Mouthwatering

Andrea's Cookies sell out online weekly!

Toronto Associate Editor
A whole lot of cookies. Right: Andrea's Cookies storefront in Toronto.

@andreascookies | Instagram

Soft, moist and fresh cookies are just the best, especially when they are made in-house and you can smell them from the oven.

Andrea's Cookies, which started as an online business in Toronto, has finally decided to open a storefront in High Park on July 30, and everyone is invited!

Andrea told Narcity that she's been baking for as long as she can remember. She's a "90's baby" and said the Easy Bake Oven rocked her world.

Andrea's Cookies.Andrea's Cookies.Andrea's Cookies.

But, making these cookies didn't always come so easy. It took many trials and errors to bring her to the place she's at today.

In 2019, Andrea started an Instagram page and really decided to hone in and master the art of making cookies.

"Cookies were always something that challenged me because they're so particular and can be made in so many different ways. I was always trying to perfect the texture of a soft baked cookie," the baker added.

Andrea's Cookies sold out every week within minutes! She was selling around 500 to 600 cookies from home but now, with a new store, bigger kitchen, and more hands, she is hoping to double or triple that number.

That's a lot of cookies! Can you call that cookie heaven? Yum!

What makes these cookies different than all the other ones in Toronto? Well, the cookie master says the "texture is buttery and soft with a slight outer crunch. I try to offer a mix of classic favourites (chocolate chunk, mini egg, Reese's) but also some unique flavours you don't see as often (cookie butter, lemon poppyseed, pralines & cream)."

If any of these cookies sound delicious to you, then make sure to hit up Andrea's Cookies at 1632 Bloor Street W. in Toronto on Saturday, July 30 at noon for their grand opening!

If you can't make it then, don't fret, cookie enthusiasts, because they'll be open Thursday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until they sell out. So hurry!

Also, if that time slot does not work for you, you can always place a weekly pre-order every Monday at 7 p.m. directly from their website.

Remember, "there's always a reason for cookies!"

