I Ranked The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies At Canadian Grocery Stores & Nearly Broke A Tooth
There was one clear winner! 🍪
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Chocolate chip cookies are some of the best guilty pleasures you can find in a supermarket aisle, although not all of them are created equal.
Sometimes the store-bought cookies actually beat the fancy ones you'll find from a bakery because they are cheaper, you can eat them for days and the texture is exactly what you want it to be.
There are many local bakeries with incredible cookies in various Canadian cities, but what about the options you have at grocery stores? Which brand should you take off the shelves and bring to your next potluck dinner? Because you obviously don't want to be the only person with a food item on the table that hasn't been touched.
But what makes the best store-bought cookie? It's a constant debate I have with my friends, but for me, I think it's about tasting just enough chocolate and sugar that will satisfy your sweet tooth while finding a texture somewhere between crunch and soft. It's all about balance.
So to end the age-old debate around which grocery store brand has the best chocolate chip cookie, I gathered up all of the options from my local Loblaws and put them to the test to determine which ones are worth the purchase. Loblaws is part of a wider chain of stores that serves about half of all Canadians, so it seemed like a good place to check out the options.
I tried chocolate chip cookies from Chips Ahoy!, No Name, Dad's, President's Choice and Tate's Bake Shop and ranked them from worst to best. Here's how the taste test played out.
5. Dad's
Dad's Oatmeal Chocolate Chip.
Price: $4.79
Before going to the store to buy these cookies, I was really intrigued by the name. Why are they called Dad's cookies? Is it because dads would like this cookie? But after I tried them, I figured it out.
It's because it's the kind of cookie that needs to be dunked in something like tea, coffee or milk to give them moisture. I literally thought I had broken a tooth when I bit into the cookie and it crumbled everywhere.
Dad's has discontinued their chocolate chip-only cookie, so I had to pick up the oatmeal chocolate chip one instead. Contrary to how many others might feel, I actually like oatmeal cookies. They feel healthy, have a maple taste and overall are softer than others.
But it seriously wasn't in this case with Dad's. The Dad's oatmeal chocolate chip cookies were not great, mainly because they didn't taste like anything.
Sorry, but that's a big no from me.
Score: 1/5
4. No Name
No Name Chocolatey ChIp Cookies.
Price: $4.49
The No Name cookie box shocked me because there were so many cookies in the tray and it was relatively cheap.
Still, after tasting one I wouldn't call it a cookie. It felt more like a biscuit.
Honestly, have you ever had Digestive biscuits? The No Name cookies could easily be a dupe because they tasted alike.
Also, I couldn't taste the chocolate, even when I bit into the chips on their own.
So, even though they are cheap and can feed a whole birthday party, I would stay away from them and spend a couple of extra bucks on cookies that actually taste like chocolate chip cookies.
In other words, they taste as cheap as they are.
Score: 2/5
3. Tate's Bake Shop
Tate's Bake Shop.
Price: $6.99
Tate's Bake Shop had the most expensive cookies from the bunch, but they felt and looked pricey. I've seen the cookies in the supermarket aisle and it always felt like something my mother would buy, so I didn't reach for them.
But after trying them, a couple of things caught my attention.
For starters, the cookie is super thin. They're similar to Orep Thins if you've ever had them, and they had an almost crispy texture due to the thinness of the cookie.
Also, the packaging is super sleek. The cookies came in two parts that were packaged separately to keep the cookies' moisture in for longer. That means you can keep them in the pantry for longer, which I like.
As for taste, I did enjoy it overall. You can actually taste the chips and the chocolate flavours were strong. Still, I do wish the cookie was a bit thicker to make it feel like more of a child's cookie rather than something for an adult who has their life together.
Score: 3/5
2. Chips Ahoy!
Chips Ahoy!
Price: $4.29
Chips Ahoy! chocolate chip cookies are a lot sweeter than I expected. I haven't eaten them in years, but when I tried them recently, I was impressed by how much I enjoyed them.
The chocolate chips are pretty prominent in the cookie and you can taste them with every bite. But the dough of the cookies is pretty delicious too.
They did crumble, but not too much and the overall crunch-to-moist-to-soft ratio was pretty balanced.
Each cookie tasted best at the midpoint, which was interesting. So when I first bit into it, I felt indifferent, but then you have an eye-opening moment when your taste buds get a hold of some of the cookie's flavour and the experience goes from mediocre to great pretty fast.
Score: 4/5
1. President's Choice
President's Choice cookies.
Price: $4.49
PC chocolate chip cookies are dangerously good.
I remember in my freshman year in university, the first year I lived in Canada, I went to a friend's dorm room and she had these cookies on the table.
I thought to myself, "These cookies look like they suck." Then I took one bite and couldn't stop myself from eating a bunch.
I gained my freshman 15 so quickly thanks to discoveries like this, and I can say that PC has hands-down the best cookies at any grocery store.
However, it's worth noting that President's Choice is a Loblaw Companies brand, so you might not find the cookie at your local Walmart or Metro. It's a safer bet to go to a Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore or other supermarkets owned by the company to get your hands on these cookies.
Each cookie has the perfect balance of everything I look for in a store-bought cookie. Also, they have a particular taste that anyone who tries them blindfolded would recognize.
After taking a bite, I could instantly taste the chocolate chips. The cookie had just enough crispiness to create the crunch but was also moist enough to feel like a cookie.
But most importantly, they live up to their decadent label.
Score: 5/5