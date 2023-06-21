I Tried Tim Hortons' New Dream Cookies & Never Have I Ever Tasted Something So Sweet (PHOTOS)
They weren't all bad. 🍪
Tim Hortons loves a good celebrity tie-in, whether it's with Justin Bieber or the K-pop stars of BTS, and now their teaming up with Canadian star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan to launch a new series of cookies.
On June 21, Tim Hortons launched three new Dream Cookies released in collaboration with Ramakrishnan, star of Netflix's hit series Never Have I Ever.
But are the new treats as good as her performance in the show or will they leave something to be desired?
To get to the bottom of this, I got all three of the new Dream cookies from my local Tims and tried them to let you know which ones are worth getting.
The three new flavours on the Tim Hortons menu are Rocky Road, M&M and Reese's Peanut Butter Cup and each one cost me $2.29.
And I will say generally these were quite good, except for one.
M&M
The M&M cookie.
For this cookie, I had the highest hopes.
I love a M&M cookie and this one also had another thing I love in cookies: white chocolate chips.
However, taking a bite of this cookie I was just overwhelmed by the sweetness. Maybe because it was the first one of the three I had, but it was one of the sweetest things I think I've ever had from Tim Hortons -- a place that is already a purveyor of sweet treats.
Along with this, this was a super crumbly cookie, so much so that I think the person at Tim Hortons didn't give me a full one — I was missing a piece it seemed. Granted I could have somehow lost it.
I went in with really high hopes for this cookie and unfortunately, I was sorely disappointed.
Score: 1/5
Rocky Road
The Rocky Road Cookie.
Just looking at this cookie, I could have told you this would not have been something I like. However, looks can be deceiving.
Rocky Road is such a unique and textural flavour, I didn't really expect a place like Tim Hortons to pull it off, but this cookie is actually really good!
Despite being all chocolate, it didn't taste as sweet as the others but still very much felt like a great dessert. The marshmallow and chocolate played well with the accompanying nuts.
It was crunchy at the edges but had a nice and soft middle. This is one I would definitely recommend.
Score: 4/5
Reese's Peanut Butter
The Reese's Dream Cookie.
I will be the first to admit that I have a little bit of a bias. I love Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and basically all other Reese's products.
Honestly, I'm just a freak for peanut butter, so this cookie was right up my alley.
Still, I was skeptical of it a little bit at first, because when you love something so deeply it can be scary to see it potentially done dirty.
But Tim Hortons aced this one.
This was the cookie I ate the most of because it was so tasty. The sort of melted peanut butter cup on top reminded me of something you'd get at a hip cookie bakery in the big city and it was a great little treat that would be a nice, sweet way to end any Tim Hortons meal.
The cookie was a perfect texture with just the right amount of chewiness and the peanut chocolate flavours balanced each other perfectly.
Ultimately, this was a major success and my favourite of the whole bunch.
Score: 5/5
Hopefully, with this rundown of Dream Cookies from Tim Hortons you'll now know which ones you need to check out on your next visit.
I will also mention this is only based on my opinion. I'm sure there are a ton of people who think that M&M one is perfect and more power to them.
But for me? The only ones worth trying are the Rocky Road and Reese's Dream Cookies from Tim Hortons.