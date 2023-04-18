Tim Hortons Just Revealed Which Donuts Are Making A Comeback But They Won't Be Back For Long
Two classic donuts are returning to the menu after more than 10 years! 🍩👀
Get ready because Tim Hortons is bringing back two classic treats across the country and you can only get them for a limited time.
It was just revealed which fan-favourite Tim Hortons donuts are making a comeback and they haven't been on the menu for more than 10 years!
Starting on May 31, 2023, the Walnut Crunch and Cherry Stick donuts will be available as limited-edition menu items.
These two sweet treats have been chosen as the ones to come back to celebrate National Donut Day this year because of "popular demand" from Canadians.
Tallis Voakes, the director of culinary innovation at Tim Hortons, said that both of these classic donuts "still pack the same punch in every bite" as they did back in the day.
Tim Hortons Walnut Crunch and Cherry Stick donuts.Tim Hortons
If you want to get a taste of the donuts, here's where in Canada they'll be available for you to order.
The Walnut Crunch will be available at locations across Canada and at some participating Tims restaurants in Quebec.
The Cherry Stick will be available at Tims restaurants all over Quebec along with participating Tims locations in the rest of the country.
The national coffee chain first teased the return of two classic Tim Hortons donuts just a week before announcing the flavours and asked people to guess which treats would be making a comeback.
People said the Dutchie, Walnut Crunch, powdered jelly-filled donut, chocolate eclair, Canadian maple donut, cinnamon twist and more.
Also, Narcity asked people to share discontinued Tim Hortons menu items they miss to figure out what the most loved treats have been over the years.
By far, the most popular response was the Walnut Crunch donut, a log-shaped chocolate donut with a walnut crunch and a sugary glaze.
While it wasn't one of the most mentioned menu items, quite a few people did reveal that the Cherry Stick donut was a treat they miss being on the menu the most.
It was a log-shaped glazed donut just like the Walnut Crunch but with a cherry flavour.
So, if these comments by Canadians are anything to go by, it seems that a lot of people will be pleased by the return of the Walnut Crunch and Cherry Twist at Tim Hortons!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.