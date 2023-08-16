Krispy Kreme Canada Just Kicked Off Pumpkin Spice Season & Tim Hortons Has Some Competition
Is fall already here? 🍂
Check your calendar because pumpkin spice season is already upon us and donut giant Krispy Kreme is the first drop in the barrel for autumnal flavours.
While Tim Hortons is the most common go-to donut joint in the nation, it seems that Krispy Kreme will be leading the charge in donuts that evoke the fall flavours.
The donuts, which are available now, are extravagantly pumpkin spice-themed, along with their pumpkin-spiced beverages. You can get your whole season's worth of the iconic flavouring in one visit.
According to the Krispy Kreme's Instagram, you can now buy their new Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl, Pumpkin Spice Maple Pecan, and enjoy the company's returning Pumpkin Spice Cake and Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed donuts.
As for the drinks, there will be a Pumpkin Spice Frozen Latte, a Pumpkin Spice Coffee and a Pumpkin Spice Hot Latte. Pair that with one of their donuts and you'll have so much pumpkin spice in your system that you might turn into a pumpkin.
Okay, not actually, but that's a lot of pumpkin spice!
As for what the other donut purveyor in Canada, Tim Hortons, has planned, there are no announcements for what's coming. That being said, Narcity has reached out to Tims to get the scoop.
Tim Hortons' 2022 fall menu included items like Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Spice Iced Capp, Pumpkin Spice Muffin, and the Pumpkin Spice Dream Donut.
Who knows what they'll have in store this year, but we are certainly excited about it.
What Starbucks has planned is also apparently under wraps as they've made no announcements of what and when their fall drink menu is going to look like and in what form we'll be seeing pumpkin spice.
But if every other year is an indicator, there's hopefully a good chance of it making a triumphant return in 2023.
So, the first signs of the end of summer are upon us, but at least you can drown your summertime sadness in a tasty coffee and some wonderfully festive autumn drinks.