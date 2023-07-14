Krispy Kreme Is Selling A Dozen Donuts For 86 Cents & These Are The Ones You Should Try
Here's how to get some cheap donuts today. 👇
If you're in Canada and are looking for a sweet treat on the cheap, look no further than Krispy Kreme.
Why? Well that's because for one day only, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is going to be selling a full dozen donuts for only 86 cents in celebration of the chain's 86th birthday.
How often can you get a dozen of anything these days for less than a dollar? It's truly bonkers.
But, you better act fast because, according to their website, this deal is only going to be available on July 14 — A.K.A. today.
To take advantage of the deal, all you need to do is waltz into your local Krispy Kreme and buy two dozen donuts. You will be paying the regular price for the first, but that second is only going to cost you that cool and clean 86 cents. But, you are limited to 4 orders and while supplies last.
For the record, a dozen donuts at Krispy Kreme costs you $15.50, so that is an absolutely stellar deal for that second dozen.
Your second cheaper dozen will also only be original glazed, but if you've ever been to Krispy Kreme, you'll know that those might actually be the best ones on the menu. At least, they're seeming among the most popular.
If you're looking to try a whole bunch, you luckily have that first dozen where you can mix and match flavours.
On top of the iconic Original Glazed, you can get the very Homer Simpson-esque Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles or some of their delicious looking "Kreme" filled ones.
If you're a Tim Hortons fan, they have their own Apple Fritter as well as two donuts that could easily ease your Boston Cream cravings.
Or, if you're more of a sporty spice, you can also get donuts decorated to look like a basketball or a football, and we can presume that they taste a little bit better than both.
Either way, this is a major deal for all those sweet tooths out there and is something that is going to make you say "Thank God It's Friday."