Tim Hortons Brought Back Two Iconic Donuts & One Should Replace The Chocolate Glazed
But, you might want to check if they are available at your local Timmies. 🍩
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
As many Canadians know, Tim Hortons is the place to check out if you're on the hunt for donuts. And if you're an aficionado of Tim's donuts, there is some great news for you.
Two classic Tim Hortons donuts are returning to Canada as of May 31 and it's looking to be the summer of treats.
Per Tim Hortons, the two returning champions are the Walnut Crunch and the Cherry Stick. And to see if they're worth getting, I went on a journey to try them both. But unfortunately, Canada's regionalism foiled my plan.
These two items have been off the menu for some time and will have a lovely nostalgic connection for many Canadians — all in time for June 2, National Donut Day.
However, if you're looking to try out both, there's a good chance you'll have to hop on a plane, bus or train.
The Walnut Crunch Donut.Tristan Wheeler | Narcity
The Walnut Crunch donut is a lot like a chocolate glazed donut but is shaped more like a Long John. It also, as you would probably guess from the name, has walnuts in it.
This donut is available in stores across Canada, with some participating stores in Quebec.
As for the somewhat strangely named Cherry Stick, it will only be available in locations in Quebec, with some participating restaurants outside of the province.
So, that means that when I ventured into the world to give them a try in my Toronto neighbourhood, I was only able to get my hands on the Walnut Crunch.
The donut cost me $1.88 and the first thing I noticed was the rather unfortunate shape and colour. Without getting too gross, it did remind me of something that you don't really want to think about when eating.
That being said, when I took a bite out of it I was pleasantly surprised. And while it's basically just a chocolate sour cream glazed donut with walnuts inside, the unique form factor of it does lead to a really fun eating experience.
I should also mention that I never had this donut when it was originally in stores, but now that I've had it I don't really understand why they ever discontinued it!
It's really good! Matter of fact it was so good, it should replace the chocolate glazed!
The inside of the Walnut Crunch donut.Tristan Wheeler | Narcity
And while I'd have loved to try the Cherry Stick, I'm not down to spend hundreds of dollars to fly to the next province over for a donut that costs $1.88.
And it sucks because the treat looks really good. I think those of us outside of Quebec would have loved to give it a try, but you can't have your donut and eat it too.
However, if you are able to give these a try, you better act quickly as they'll only be around for "a limited time."
Now, bring back the Dutchie Tim Hortons!