Tim Hortons Is Bringing Back 2 Donuts That Canadians Have Been Nostalgic About 'For Years'
They'll be back just in time for National Donut Day! 🍩
Get ready for a blast from the past! Tim Hortons says it's bringing back some of its "beloved" donuts for a limited time, so if you've been dreaming about Tims donuts from the days of yore, you could soon have the chance to grab one.
In a press release on Tuesday, Tim Hortons said it will be bringing back two customer-favourite treats that Canadians have "been nostalgic about for years."
The donuts will be available for a limited time only in celebration of National Donut Day on June 2.
The restaurant said it listened to customer feedback in deciding to bring back the discontinued menu items, noting that Tim Hortons customers are "extremely passionate," about donuts from Tims' history.
Participating Tim Hortons locations across Canada will have the retro donuts starting May 31, 2023.
While Tim Hortons hasn't shared which donuts, specifically, will be returning, there are some likely contenders.
\u201cWe\u2019re bringing back a classic for National Donut Day. Any guesses?\u201d— Tim Hortons (@Tim Hortons) 1681207262
"We're bringing back a classic for National Donut Day. Any guesses?" Tim Hortons wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.
Many replies to the message seemed hopeful that one donut would be the Dutchie, a glazed, yeasty donut with raisins that was one of the only two donuts Tim Hortons offered when it first opened.
The donut was a favourite for customers — so much so that when the Dutchie Timbit was later announced as an item that would be discontinued in 2014, petitions were started online to keep the treat around.
Dutchies have been brought back to Tim Hortons in the past for limited times, so it's possible that the donut could return again.
As for the other donut, there are some popular options that it could be.
In 2014, Tim Hortons held a "Bring It Back" contest to celebrate the restaurant's 50th birthday, allowing Canadians to have a say in which classic Tim Hortons menu items would be brought back for a limited time.
The contest gave Canadians five choices that were popular during one of the five decades that the chain had been operating.
They were the Eclair, a donut dipped in chocolate fondant and filled with whipped topping, the Sugar Twist, a donut rolled into a double-twisted shape and covered in sugar, the Pecan Butter Tart, and the Chocolate Sour Cream Glazed Donut, a chocolate cake treat with the flavour of sour cream.
Others online suggested it could be the Walnut Crunch, another popular donut that Tim Hortons discontinued years ago.
According to Tim Hortons, Canadians will just have to wait until the big reveal to find out which iconic donuts will be back.
