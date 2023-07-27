I Tried The New Smoky Honey Bacon Breakfast Sandwiches From Tim Hortons & Here's If It's Worth The Upcharge
If you like sweet and savoury, read on. 👇
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Tim Hortons has been in the breakfast game since the beginning, but their latest menu item offers a new twist on an old favourite.
But is the extra charge at the famous Canadian restaurant worth it?
As of July 27, you can get your favourite breakfast sandwich with a sweet and savoury kick thanks to Tim Hortons' newest Smoky Honey Bacon sandwiches.
According to Tim Hortons, the bacon is "new and improved" and "topped with a sweet and savoury glaze made with 100 percent Canadian honey." You can enjoy this in your choice of breakfast sandwich, BELT, or a breakfast wrap.
It'll cost you about 20 cents more than getting regular bacon — a before-tax price of $4.69 as opposed to the regular price of $4.49 — which begs the question of how does it compare to just opting for the regular bacon for this menu item?
Well, as someone who's had the Tim Hortons bacon, egg and cheese breakfast sandwich and found it passably good and utilitarian and now, having tried the new sandwich, I will say I was really not into this new bacon.
I will preface this review by saying that while I can get behind a little bit of savoury in my sweet, a bit of sweet in my savoury has never been my thing.
The inside of the new Smoky Honey Bacon Breakfast sandwich.Tristan Wheeler | Narcity
So, when I took a bite of the new Smoky Honey Bacon Breakfast Sandwich from Tim Hortons, I immediately wasn't into it. To be fully honest, I didn't taste a whole lot of the smokiness and just felt a bit blasted with the sweetness.
Almost to the point where I didn't taste any of the other ingredients. It felt like an unnecessary amount of sugar in an already good sandwich.
The original bacon was fatty, salty and worked well with the other less intense ingredients. While this one, the sweetness of the honey took centre stage and didn't put on a good enough show to make the extra cost worth it.
However, if you're someone who loves that tantalizing play of sweet and savoury or enjoys the McDonald's McGriddle, this new sandwich is probably just what you need.
But, if you're anything like me, you're a little more agnostic on the idea. I would recommend just getting the plain old sandwich.
Have a great breakfast Canada!