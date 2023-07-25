Tim Hortons' New Credit Card Is Now Available & You Can Get Free Stuff Just By Signing Up
Collecting Tims Rewards Points just got way easier. ☕
Are you such a big Tim Hortons stan that you plan to die with a Double-Double firmly grasped within your cold, dead hands? Well, then we've got just the credit card for you. Behold — the recently birthed Tims Mastercard Credit Card.
Last month, Narcity spilled the beans — get it? Because coffee — about Tim Hortons brewing up its own credit card — sorry, last pun. Well, it's officially here. As of July 23, keen coffee drinkers can officially get their hands on the most Canadian credit card ever, one that's fully integrated with the Tim Hortons app.
The Tims Mastercard is brought to you by something called "Tims Financial," a new branch of the company that is reportedly in cahoots with Neo Financial.
What are the advantages?
Well, for starters, the card lacks any sort of annual fee, which is pretty cool. But its most lucrative feature by far is that it lets you collect Tims Rewards Points real quick, faster than you can say "Not now honey, I'm on a caffeine bender."
Individuals who use it can expect to receive five points per dollar spent on most gas, grocery, and transit purchases, as well as one point for every $2 spent on other eligible buys.
You'll also get a whopping 15 points per dollar when you use the card at Tim Hortons and scan for Tims Rewards. That's a lot of free coffees, and also probably a lot system-clearing bathroom breaks.
If you're someone, for example, who easily spends $200 per week on purchases like groceries, gas and Timmies snacks, you could get back over 1,000 points within the same seven day period.
And there's more. If you sign up and make qualifying purchases within the first four months, you could get a welcome offer of up to 5,000 Tims Rewards Points. It's like a receiving a undead peck on the cheek from the ghost of Mr. Horton himself.
What could 5,000 Tim Hortons Rewards Points get you?
Maybe not as much as you'd think. For example, it's 300 points just to claim a Tim Hortons donut, cookie or hash brown, and you have to use 400 points to qualify for the thing you're most likely there for — a coffee.
Items like brewed coffee, tea, dream donuts, bagels and baked goods will also set you back 400 points, while things like French vanilla, hot chocolate, iced coffee or potato wedges will cost 600 points.
If you want a proper meal like a Farmer's Wrap or a BLT, you're taking a 1,300-point hit off your rewards. So really, the limited-time offer, all-in-all, is worth about the price of a few Tim Horton lunches, depending on your appetite.
Is it a bad deal? Heck, no. After all, you can essentially get a bunch of free snacks just by signing up. But, it's still worth picking apart for those unfamiliar with the ins-and-outs of the Tim Hortons Rewards program.
It's also worth noting that a secured version of the credit card is also available for students, newcomers, or anyone with limited or no credit history.
To sign up, just tap on the Tims Financial icon on the homepage of the Tim Hortons app, and you’re ready to roll. Ready to start your new life as a Timmies lifer.