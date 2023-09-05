Tim Hortons Launched A New Merch Shop & You Can Scoop Up A Bunch Of Vintage Gear (PHOTOS)
From t-shirts to lunch boxes.
Brace yourself, Tim Hortons die-hards! The beloved Canadian coffee chain has just rolled out its newest venture, the TimShop. The online hub offers a mix of vintage gear and modern apparel. So, whether you're a fan of the classic Tim Hortons aesthetic or just keen on scooping up some new designs, this is the one-stop shop for you.
Amongst the store's limited-edition apparel are a range of T-shirts and sweaters that draw inspiration from the brand's storied past and its current fashion-forward direction.
The apparel is categorized into three distinct collections:
The Always Tims Collection takes you on a trip down memory lane. It's apparently a nod to the iconic Tim Hortons logo and branding from yesteryear. Among the highlights are a hoodie, T-shirt, a mesh-back hat, and a retro lunchbox adorned with the vintage Tim Hortons logo. Hipsters, where you at?
A vintage Tim Hortons cap. TimShop.ca
For those who love being extra, the Always Fun Collection will be right up your alley. Bursting with Tims flavour, this collection showcases novelty crewnecks in shades like bright pink and electric blue. It even has Double Double-inspired loungewear.
Part of the Always Fun CollectionTimShop.ca
Last but not least is the Always Fresh Collection, which is tailored towards all you fashionistas, It's a modern set of essentials that pays homage to Tim Hortons Original Blend Coffee. With its "Always Fresh, Always Delicious" slogan and a chic embroidered red patch design, it's a stylish tribute to the brand's heritage.
This isn't the first time Tim Hortons has released a collection of hip merchandise, pop sensation Justin Bieber has his own line called Timbiebs.
The stylish Always Fresh Collection.TimShop.ca
Markus Sturm, Senior Vice President of Consumer Goods, Digital and Loyalty at Tim Hortons, had this to say about the launch:
"There are so many Canadians from coast to coast to coast who have told us they would love to see more apparel from us that celebrate the nostalgic look of Tim Hortons and a more modern reflection of the brand today."
But the TimShop isn't solely focused on fashion. It's also selling popular Home products, including Tim Hortons Fine Grind Coffee, Espresso Capsules, and single-serve K-Cup Pods.
Also, for a limited period, registered Tims Rewards members can rack up 10 Tims Rewards Points for every $1 spent on eligible items through the TimShop. The offer will no doubt be lucrative for those who recently picked up a Tim Hortons Credit Card, which was designed to offer Canadians a quicker way to earn Tims Rewards Points.
Plus, a special National Coffee Day merch drop is slated for later this month. So, you'll want to stay tuned in for all those details.
You can check out the latest Tim Horton merch here.