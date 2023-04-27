I Went To A Fancy Tim Hortons In Toronto & It Put All The Other Locations To Shame (PHOTOS)
Did you know there are fancy Tim Hortons cafes in Toronto that are way better than all the other locations?
Tim Hortons has 12 "Urban Format" locations spread throughout the city, making them quite different from the other coffee spots you've probably visited. I checked out two of them and didn't mind being there longer than needed — I was admiring the interior and vast menu items.
The Urban Format Tim Hortons locations started popping up in Toronto in 2019. A spokesperson told Narcity the unique cafes "are catered specifically to the urbanity of their locations and have special and innovative menu items along with some of our classics."
So, I went to check out the nearest Tim Hortons' to me and don't think I can ever return to the less fancy ones.
You might be wondering what makes these locations so fancy Tim Hortons, well, it doesn't have a Tim Hortons drive-thru but their menu is worth the trip, for sure.
Exclusive Tim Hortons Menu Items
The coffee shop has a wide range of food options on its menu that you can't find at any regular Tim Hortons, that range from sweet to savoury goods and honestly, they were delicious and cheap.
Some notable menu items in their artisan food series include a Turkey Avocado Club, Tuscan Caprese, and Pesto Chicken. They also have delicious flatbreads and savoury pastries, including Jalapeno, Herb & Garlic, and Broccoli Cheddar stuffed in butter and flaky dough.
If you love your Timbits then maybe don't check out the urban spots because the Tim Hortons donuts at the elevated location were so good I don't think I can ever settle for a simple Boston Cream again.
They had Crème Brûlée, Nutella S'mores, Matcha Coconut and Vanilla Bean donuts, all mouth-watering.
Moving on to the drinks because you need to pair a donut with some caffeine, amiright?
The special Tim Hortons has exclusive beverage lists catering to hot and cold drinkers.
The fancy Tim Hortons has an espresso machine where customers can enjoy espresso-based drinks that don't come from automated machines. They also have coffee on tap — like what!!!
The coffee on tap offers customer Nitro Cold Brew, Cold Brew, Nitro Lemonade and Nitro Iced Tea. If you enjoy Tim Hortons French Vanilla you'll enjoy their Nitro Draft Latte.
But if coffee isn't your thing, then they've also got Matcha based beverages to choose from at these Timmies, such as Vanilla Iced Matcha, Matcha Creamy Chill, and a Matcha Vanilla Latte.
The Space
Unlike other Tim Hortons, the cafe's interior had a lovely wood finish. The unique locations have bougie seats you actually want to sit on.
The furniture is aesthetic, comfortable and fancy. The overall vibe was modern and not like your typical Tims.
They even have sectional seating with comfortable cushions and a high-top table with a print of a hockey rink — really giving off Canadian Tim Hortons vibes.
At the Queen Street West location I visited, people had their laptops out and working at the Tim Hortons because the Wi-Fi was excellent and fast. The space was also super airy and big, so you weren't playing elbow war with the person beside you.
The Staff
One of the general assumptions about Tim Hortons is their unfriendly staff — I, for one, have experienced this. But at the Urban Format locations, this was certainly not the case.
The person behind the cashier was super friendly and helpful because I was overwhelmed by the many options I could choose from. Her advice shaped my decisions and I was not disappointed.
Also, when my flatbread was ready, they brought it over to the table I was seated at, which never usually happens at regular Tim Hortons locations. I even left a tip, which isn't typical for me at a fast food chain.
Where can you find the fancy Tim Hortons in Toronto?
According to a Twitter post in 2022, there are 12 Urban Format Tim Hortons locations in Toronto, and they can be found at the following addresses:
- 17 Lower Jarvis Street
- 2152 Danforth Avenue
- 82 Adelaide Street East
- 375 King Street West
- 40 University Avenue
- 1167 Queen Street West
- 1256 Dubdas Street West
- 1251 Bloor Street West
- 637 Kingston Road
- 426 Danforth Avenue
- 130 Harbour Street
- 394 City Centre Drive