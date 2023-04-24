Tim Hortons Will Pay You & Your Friends Up To $2,350 Each To Appear In A Commercial
Calling all groups, clubs, and leagues in the Greater Toronto Area! Tim Hortons is looking for outgoing people to star in a new commercial.
Groundglass Casting is seeking groups of friends or people ages 18 to 65 to participate in one day of filming for the iconic coffee franchise.
Who knows maybe you'll even be able to sneak some Tim Hortons donuts while you're at it.
"We're seeking outgoing people in the Greater Toronto Area who are part of a club, league or group. Whether you're part of a carpool group, cycling club, running club, new parents group, book club, chess club, bowling league or something else — this is for you," the casting call states.
No acting experience is necessary for the gig, but you'll need to be comfortable being interviewed on camera and able to legally work in Canada. You'll also need two to five members of your group to apply with you in order to be considered.
Your booking will also require you to pass a background check.
Additionally, you and your group must be comfortable eating pork, dairy, gluten, and egg, and have no breakfast food allergies or sensitivities.
If shortlisted, you will have a brief online interview with the director on May 10 and a wardrobe appointment on May 17 or 18.
Selected candidates will be notified on or before May 9 and be required for a single day of filming in GTA between May 24 to 26.
The payment scale for each participant is broken down as follows:
- $100 for a wardrobe appointment
- $750 for one day of filming
- $1,500 for use in the final commercial
If this sounds like an opportunity you and your group cannot miss, apply now! The deadline for submission is May 7.
Tim Hortons Commercial
Salary: $850 to $2,350 a person
Company: Tim Hortons
Who Should Apply: Groups of friends or people ages 18 to 65
