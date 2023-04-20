I Tried Tim Hortons' New Everything Croissant Breakfast Sandwich & It Won't Be For Everyone
It's a bit of a greasy mess.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Tim Hortons has a brand new menu item hitting Canada this week, the Everything Croissant Breakfast Sandwich.
And, to determine if you should give it a try, I hopped over to my local Tim Hortons and ordered one.
My reaction? This might not be for everyone.
At first glance, this new menu item seems very much like a classic breakfast sandwich, decked out with a slice of cheese, an egg and your choice of sausage or bacon.
However, what sets this apart and makes it novel is the fact that the bread is not an English muffin, a bagel or even slices of sourdough, but a buttery, flaky croissant covered with everything bagel seasoning — which is typically comprised of ingredients like sesame seeds, poppy seeds, dried minced garlic and dried onion.
And those flavours do a whole lot of good for this early morning meal, but they don't salvage this sandwich completely, in my opinion.
Tristan holding the Everything Croissant Breakfast Sandwich.Tristan Wheeler | Narcity
To begin with, this sandwich cost me $5.97 after taxes, which isn't a bad price for a fast food breakfast sandwich these days.
When I first grabbed it, my fingers were immediately slicked up. The warm croissant exuded a lot of buttery grease that required some major napkin action to contend with.
Taking a bite of the sandwich was quite similar, the first thing I noticed was how oily the croissant, cheese and sausage patty were together.
It's definitely the type of sandwich that would really hit if you're hungover, but for a regular breakfast, it would just put me right back to sleep with its heaviness.
That being said, the everything seasoning actually works really well with this sandwich!
The savouriness of the spices cut through the heavy flavours really well and add a nice shot of uniqueness, in general, to the Tim Horton's menu.
However, at the end of the day, I don't think this sandwich is ultimately for me. I just feel like when you're having a breakfast sandwich that already has a heavy, greasy filling, the vessel shouldn't also be rich and buttery.
It's just too much!
But, if you're someone who loves a rich, savoury and buttery breakfast to get you started, or you're nursing a monster hangover, this is the ticket for you.
That being said, I would love to see more "everything" seasoned items at Tims. Maybe an everything-seasoned English muffin? Bread for sandwiches? Now THAT could be really good.
It's not the only new item being served at Tim Hortons right now either. The chain recently revealed that it was bringing back two favourite Tim Hortons donuts, but for a limited time only.