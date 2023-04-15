We Asked Canadians What Discontinued Tim Hortons Menu Items They Miss & There Are Clear Winners
People had a lot to say about the foods and drinks they used to be able to get at Tims. 👀
Throughout the years since Tim Hortons first opened in 1964, there have been quite a few foods, drinks and sweet treats that have come and gone.
So, Narcity asked Canadians to share all of the discontinued Tim Hortons menu items that they miss to figure out what some of the most beloved items from over the years are.
On the Narcity Facebook and MTL Blog Facebook posts, there are more than a thousand comments about the coffees, sandwiches, donuts, bagels, smoothies and other items that people wish would be brought back.
Some people had tongue-in-cheek answers to this question, including customer service and good coffee.
"I wouldn't even miss Tim Hortons," someone shared.
Also, another person commented, "I wouldn't miss if the entire Tim Hortons discontinued."
Now, when it comes to the old Tim Hortons menu items that people actually miss, the most popular response by far was the Walnut Crunch donut.
It was a log-shaped chocolate donut that had, you guessed it, a walnut crunch and was finished with a glaze.
Then, some of the other common answers were bread bowls, the chicken salad sandwich, the Dutchie donut, French toast bagels, sun-dried tomato bagels and English toffee coffee.
If you've never heard of it, the Dutchie was a square raisin donut covered in a glaze and it was one of the original donuts served at Tims when it first opened in 1964.
While these old menu items weren't commented a lot of times like the others, an honourable mention goes to the maple pecan danish, extreme Italian sandwich, pretzel bagel, strawberry cream cheese and ham and Swiss sandwich.
Some of the drinks that people miss include apple cinnamon tea, strawberry banana smoothie, frozen raspberry lemonade, raspberry lemonade and peach juice fountain drink.
Also, others shared that they miss the days when Tim Hortons used to offer coffee cake, a lemon poppyseed loaf, blueberry bagels, strawberry tarts, oatmeal, cherry-filled donuts, blueberry fritters and grilled cheese sandwiches.
A few people commented about their love for the now-discontinued brownies, cherry cheese danishes, salted caramel Timbits, cherry stick donuts and sugar twists as well.
