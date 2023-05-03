Tim Hortons Is Introducing New Quenchers But They're Not Like Other Drinks On The Menu
The cold beverages are "bubbly" new menu items. 👀
Tim Hortons is offering new Quenchers in Canada but they're not really like any of the drinks that are available on the menu right now.
Cold beverages are apparently being taken "to the next level" because of the new drinks, which are called Sparkling Quenchers, Tims shared.
The new Sparkling Quenchers are being called "light, bubbly and delicious" options for the spring and summer seasons.
They are available to be ordered in two flavours: Blackberry Yuzu and Orange Ginger.
If you couldn't tell from the name, these new Quenchers are different because they are made with fruit juice and sparkling water.
The other Quenchers on the Tims menu are made with real fruit juice but no sparkling water.
Also, none of the menu items, aside from the Sparkling Quenchers, seem to be made with sparkling water which makes these beverages pretty unique.
Tim Hortons Blackberry Yuzu and Orange Ginger Sparkling Quenchers.Tim Hortons
The sparkling Blackberry Yuzu and Orange Ginger flavours join the Strawberry Watermelon Quencher, Peach Quencher and Classic Lemonade Quencher on the menu.
Sparkling Quenchers are now available at Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada.
You can order them in person at a Tim Hortons location, on the Tim Hortons app or through delivery.
There are a few more new Tim Hortons cold drinks that have been added to the menu this year including the Oreo Double Stuf Iced Capp, Oreo Strawberry Creamy Chill and Caramel Toffee Cold Brew.
Also, Tims has recently introduced the Everything Croissant Breakfast Sandwich and Everything Bagel BELT.
Then, if you're feeling nostalgic, Tim Hortons is bringing back two donuts at locations across the country for a limited time.
Those two classic donuts that are making a comeback are actually among the many discontinued Tim Hortons menu items that people in Canada have missed the most.
