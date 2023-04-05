Tim Hortons Is Dropping New Menu Items That Are All Cold Drinks & There's A New Iced Capp
Three new beverages are joining quenchers, creamy chills and iced coffee on the menu!
Tim Hortons is introducing a bunch of new items that are joining returning classics and they're all cold drinks, including a new Iced Capp and cold brew!
It was announced that new cold beverage additions to the Tim Hortons menu are now being launched at locations in Canada for the spring and summer.
The new drinks are the Oreo Double Stuf Iced Capp, Oreo Strawberry Creamy Chill and Caramel Toffee Cold Brew.
Those will be alongside returning favourites including the Strawberry Frozen Lemonade, Strawberry Watermelon Real Fruit Quencher, Peach Real Fruit Quencher and Vanilla Iced Latte on the menu.
With the Oreo Double Stuf Iced Capp, the classic Iced Capp is blended with Oreo crumble and vanilla syrup, topped with vanilla-flavoured whipped topping and finished with more Oreo cookie crumble.
The Oreo Strawberry Creamy Chill combines the Strawberry Creamy Chill and Oreo crumble for a chocolaty and fruity flavour.
Also, the new Caramel Toffee Cold Brew is a combination of Tims Cold Brew and caramel toffee syrup topped with espresso-infused cold foam.
Tim Hortons Caramel Toffee Cold Brew, Oreo Double Stuf Iced Capp and Oreo Strawberry Creamy Chill with returning menu items.Tim Hortons
If you've never heard of or never tried the returning cold beverages at Tim Hortons, the quenchers are real fruit juices – available in strawberry watermelon and peach – that are served over ice.
The Vanilla Iced Latte combines espresso, a hint of vanilla flavour, your choice of chilled milk, cream, oat or almond beverage and ice.
Then, the Strawberry Frozen Lemonade is just what you would expect: a strawberry lemonade that's frozen.
As of Wednesday, April 5, the Tim Hortons drinks from the new cold beverage menu are available at locations across Canada and through mobile orders for pick up or delivery on the Tim Hortons app.
Tims has introduced a bunch of new menu items recently including Anytime Snackers which are savoury pastries with cream fillings, a steak wrap and loaded bowl, a breakfast menu that costs under $3 and more.
Also, you can find new Tim Hortons ice cream flavours and new Tim Hortons cereal along with new drinkware items including tumblers and a mug that's so Canadian!
