Tim Hortons Has A Brand New Savoury Menu Item In Canada & It's Trying To Be So Fancy (PHOTO)
This is coming on the heels of flatbread pizza being tested at Tims. 👀
There is a brand new Tim Hortons food on the menu in Canada and it's trying to be so fancy like something you'd find in a French patisserie.
On November 24, 2022, Tims announced that a new savoury treat is on the menu that's made for times when you don't want a meal but instead want a snack.
Called the "Anytime Snackers," this new menu item is a savoury pastry that's buttery and flaky on the outside and then full of creamy filling on the inside.
It has a braided pastry top with little openings that let you see the filling inside.
The snack is available in two flavours, Jalapeno or Herb and Garlic.
Tim Hortons new menu item, Anytime Snackers.CNW Group | Tim Hortons
Tallis Voakes, the director of culinary innovation at Tim Hortons, said that the Anytime Snackers are "for when you don't necessarily feel like something sweet and instead are craving something that's buttery and flaky and really satisfying."
Tim Hortons Anytime Snackers are freshly baked throughout the day at locations across the country.
Earlier in 2022, another unique menu item was introduced when Tim Hortons was testing flatbread pizza at select locations in southern Ontario.
There were a variety of flavours including Simply Cheese, Chicken Parmesan and Pepperoni.
Some people said the pizza was good while others claimed the Canadian chain was going through an identity crisis.
Also, Tims introduced a new maple bacon breakfast sandwich this year that's available at locations across Canada.
Recently, people have been sharing their experiences with trying Tim Hortons for the first time in Canada.
Some of the takes include it being just like Dunkin' Donuts, Timbits tasting like nothing, decaf coffee being bad and Iced Capps giving a sugar rush. Damn!